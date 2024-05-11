"He didn't like my haircut" - Michael Malone hilariously downplays altercation with Timberwolves fan

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was involved in a heated altercation with a Minnesota Timberwolves fan near the visiting bench on Friday night. As a result of the incident, two fans were escorted out of the Target Center during the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Nuggets and the Wolves.

Troy Renck from the Denver Post asked Malone about the incident in a post-game interview. The Nuggets coach started explaining the altercation with a joke, following which he gave his opinion on the matter.

Although the two Wolves fans were ejected from the building, Malone said that he did not ask for that outcome.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He didn’t like my haircut, and I told him that I like my haircut,” said Malone. “And we just kind of went from there."

Expand Tweet

The Nuggets were on their way to securing their first victory against the Wolves in the series when this incident happened. After the game, the veteran coach emphasized that the incident wasn't a reflection of every Minnesota fan in the arena.

"Man the fans here are great,” said Malone. “I mean, that was an amazing atmosphere. You live for moments like that and opportunities like that, to go out there and perform when you got 20,000 people screaming at you.

"But unfortunately, there are always gonna be people that want to get a little bit more involved in the game; make it personal. And that is unfortunate."

The Nuggets blew out the Wolves 117-90 in Game 3. With this win, Denver trails the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Michael Malone expressed his desire to see Darwin Ham keep his job

The Denver Nuggets were the ones to eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs this season. With that elimination, a lot of rumors started to circulate about Darwin Ham losing his position as the head coach of the Purple and Gold.

However, despite all those rumors, Nuggets coach Michael Malone expressed his desire to see Ham continue in his position.

"I think Darvin Ham is a hell of a coach. That is not an easy job. I think he [Darvin] does it with class," said Malone. "He is a good man, a good coach, and I wish him all the best. Hopefully, he will be around there for a long time because he deserves to be."

Expand Tweet

Michael Malone not only wished to see Ham continue but also praised the Lakers coach. He believes that Ham deserves to continue in the league for a long time.