“He’ll hound you everywhere you go, both ends of the court” – Michael Jordan once described the capabilities of 5x NBA All-Star, said everybody expected an all-around game when he was on the floor

The 1980s were a witness to Michael Jordan's entrance into the NBA, the all-time rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and the Bad Boy Pistons.

A lesser-known name for the younger fans would be that of Sidney Moncrief. Sept. 21 marks his 65th birthday. But he had the respect of his peers, including Jordan.

Moncrief started his college career in Arkansas, playing for the Razorbacks. He led them to the Final Four in 1978. Following a four-year career at Arkansas, Moncrief was drafted fifth overall in the 1979 draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

He played for 10 years with the Bucks from 1979 to 1989, and a year with the Atlanta Hawks. He was selected as an All-Star for five straight seasons between 1982 and 1986.

One of the greatest two-way players, he averaged 21 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists during those five years.

In the same span, Moncrief was also an All-NBA honoree every season. He made the first team once and the second team on four occasions.

Above all, though, the most notable of his achievements has to be his two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Moncrief won the first ever DPOY in 1983, and then followed it up with another one a season later.

It wasn't until Dennis Rodman in 1990 and 1991 that another player won back-to-back DPOY awards. Moncrief became a Hall of Fame enshrinee in 2019.

Michael Jordan, in an interview with the LA Times, noted Sidney's greatness, commenting:

“When you play against Moncrief, you’re in for a night of all-around basketball,” Jordan said. “He’ll hound you everywhere you go, both ends of the court. You just expect it." (via) LA Times

An old interview corroborates Michael Jordan's comments about Moncrief

Michael Jordan's comments about Sidney Moncrief's defense ring true.

In a Sports Illustrated interview from 1985, Sidney Moncrief corroborated Michael Jordan's comments on his defense.

At 6-foot-4, his remarkable ability to defend well seemingly came from his preparation and awareness of counters to a player's offense. In a piece written by Jaime Diaz, Moncrief outlined his strategies. Regarding how to guard George Gervin, he said:

"Force him right. He has many more moves going to his left."

Here's how Moncrief guarded the great Magic Johnson:

"Take away his right. Don't let him shoot a set shot."

Moncrief was the Milwaukee Bucks' heart and soul in the 1980s. He led them to the third-best winning percentage, only behind the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics throughout the decade.

