Former NBA player Patrick Beverley recently showed love to one of the best catch-and-shoot players. Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson doesn't always get a lot of praise for what he's done in his career. In the recent episode of his show, the &quot;Pat Bev Podcast,&quot; the former Houston Rockets guard showed his appreciation for the four-time champion.When it comes to being one of the most reliable shooters in the NBA, Thompson's name usually gets brought up. He became a star due to his shooting. Additionally, the two-time All-NBA is a pretty good perimeter defender.Beverley and his co-host, Rone, discussed how Thompson is more than just a role player. Rone told Beverley that the former Golden State Warriors might be the greatest role player ever. However, the former NBA player disagreed and explained how he's more than just a role player.“I’ve never looked at Klay Thompson as a role player,” Beverley said.“Klay, he does the dirty work, he guards the second-best player if it’s a wing… In my mind, he does the small things… But you scoring 50, you hitting 10 threes, that ain’t what role players do.Beverley explained how Thompson can become a reliable scorer and make the defenses pay when left wide open. The flawlessness of his game is comparable to Canadian rapper Drake, according to Beverley.“Klay Thompson, he will light your a** up. I’ve never seen a prettier shot in my entire life of basketball. As hoopers, you look at Klay’s s**t, it looks so pretty… You can watch him shoot all day. It’s so compact, it’s so tight, no loose movement… like Drake, no flaws when it comes to shooting the rock.”Patrick Beverley named the five players he doesn't want to fight in the NBAPatrick Beverley has had his fair share of tense encounters with other players around the league. Beverley is known to be a defensive menace and agitator, making it a challenge to go up against him. However, even the 6-foot-1 guard knows his limits.In the Monday episode of his show, the &quot;Pat Bev Podcast,&quot; he named the five players of all time he doesn't want to get into a fight with.He started with Shaquille O'Neal, saying that given his size and strength, it's best to avoid him. He also named Charles Oakley and Ben Wallace.James Johnson is the only current player on Beverley's list. He also mentioned former NBA player Bill Laimbeer. However, he did not stop with just five players and added Metta Sandiford-Artest as well.