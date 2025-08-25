  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Patrick Beverley
  • "He'll light your a** up" - Patrick Beverley drops Drake reference to dismiss co-host’s 'role player' tag on Klay Thompson

"He'll light your a** up" - Patrick Beverley drops Drake reference to dismiss co-host’s 'role player' tag on Klay Thompson

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 25, 2025 21:55 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Patrick Beverley compares Klay Thompson to Drake (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley recently showed love to one of the best catch-and-shoot players. Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson doesn't always get a lot of praise for what he's done in his career. In the recent episode of his show, the "Pat Bev Podcast," the former Houston Rockets guard showed his appreciation for the four-time champion.

Ad

When it comes to being one of the most reliable shooters in the NBA, Thompson's name usually gets brought up. He became a star due to his shooting. Additionally, the two-time All-NBA is a pretty good perimeter defender.

Beverley and his co-host, Rone, discussed how Thompson is more than just a role player. Rone told Beverley that the former Golden State Warriors might be the greatest role player ever. However, the former NBA player disagreed and explained how he's more than just a role player.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I’ve never looked at Klay Thompson as a role player,” Beverley said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Klay, he does the dirty work, he guards the second-best player if it’s a wing… In my mind, he does the small things… But you scoring 50, you hitting 10 threes, that ain’t what role players do.
Ad

Beverley explained how Thompson can become a reliable scorer and make the defenses pay when left wide open. The flawlessness of his game is comparable to Canadian rapper Drake, according to Beverley.

“Klay Thompson, he will light your a** up. I’ve never seen a prettier shot in my entire life of basketball. As hoopers, you look at Klay’s s**t, it looks so pretty… You can watch him shoot all day. It’s so compact, it’s so tight, no loose movement… like Drake, no flaws when it comes to shooting the rock.”
Ad

Patrick Beverley named the five players he doesn't want to fight in the NBA

Patrick Beverley has had his fair share of tense encounters with other players around the league. Beverley is known to be a defensive menace and agitator, making it a challenge to go up against him. However, even the 6-foot-1 guard knows his limits.

Ad

In the Monday episode of his show, the "Pat Bev Podcast," he named the five players of all time he doesn't want to get into a fight with.

He started with Shaquille O'Neal, saying that given his size and strength, it's best to avoid him. He also named Charles Oakley and Ben Wallace.

James Johnson is the only current player on Beverley's list. He also mentioned former NBA player Bill Laimbeer. However, he did not stop with just five players and added Metta Sandiford-Artest as well.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications