"He looked at free agency next summer, did not see a scenario that interested him" - Adrian Wojnarowski explains why LeBron James agreed two-year extension with LA Lakers

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has explained why LeBron James has agreed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers. Wojnarowski broke the news on Wednesday via Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. James has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which is his son Bronny James' expected rookie year.

Wojnarowski noted that James' extension made him the highest-earning player in NBA history. It's due to the 15% trade kicker included in the new contract. "The King" will now earn a total of $532 million of guaranteed money in his career.

However, why did the Lakers superstar wait for almost two weeks to sign his extension? Moreover, why did he decide not to become a free agent next summer? Wojnarowski has the answers:

"He looked at free agency next summer, did not see a scenario that interested him to play the season out, to take a look in the marketplace," Wojnarowski said. "And re-signing the two-years, $97.1 million, it could be worth as much as $111 million if the salary cap goes up significantly in 2023-24."

"LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they are both lined up together. Can opt out of their contracts in 2024-25. They'd be the only two players under contract on this current Lakers roster in that season. A lot of cap space this upcoming summer, $20 million for the Lakers."

Before James agreed an extension, there were rumors linking him to a potential reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers next summer. However, it appears the four-time champ has enough faith in the Lakers to turn things around this season.

For those who are wondering, there are some pretty big names set to enter free agency next offseason. Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Vucevic and D'Angelo Russell will all be unrestricted free agents. James Harden, Khris Middleton and Kristaps Porzingis have player options for the 2023-24 season.

Will LeBron James stay with Lakers for 2024-25 season?

LeBron James has made it clear he wants to play with his son Bronny in what could be his final year in the NBA. James has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which is expected to be Bronny's rookie campaign. "The King" will have the option to sign with the team that drafts his son.

Bronny is about to enter his senior year at Sierra Canyon, and there are several colleges interested in recruiting him. According to Bleacher Report, Oregon is the frontrunner to get the commitment from Bronny. However, James has refuted the reports and said that his son will make the announcement himself.

If LeBron and Bronny end up playing together, they will be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. did in the MLB in 1990 as teammates for the Seattle Mariners. Meanwhile, Gordie Howe played with his sons Mark and Marty in the 1979-80 NHL season for the Hartford Whalers.

