  "He looking at KD as a last resort": Rockets fans done with Reed Sheppard after one game after waiving off Kevin Durant multiple times

By Ernesto Cova
Published Oct 22, 2025 13:27 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
The fans wanted to see more from Kevin Durant (Credits: IMAGN)

The Houston Rockets entered the season with high hopes. Adding Kevin Durant to the mix propelled them to championship contention, but their first game of the season was a bit of a challenge.

They took the road to face the defending NBA champions, and while they were in command for most of the game, they ultimately lost in double overtime.

With that in mind, the fans took to social media to call out Reed Sheppard, who seemed to waive Durant off multiple times yet didn't do much with the shots he got.

Here are some of the choice reactions:

"I’m sick p, he looking at kd as a last resort," a fan said.
Others, however, gave him a pass:

Even so, Kevin Durant doesn't feel like he has to take every shot. If anything, he fully trusts everybody around him to make plays:

“The team closes the game out. We make plays as a team. I’m not expected to make every big shot in every close game,” Durant said after the game. “My presence out there can ease the tension for everybody and we can make plays. We’ve all just got to be prepared for it.”
Sheppard had a subpar game off the bench, scoring just nine points on eleven shots to go along with two boards, four assists, and two three-pointers on seven tries.

Kevin Durant takes the blame for the loss

Kevin Durant also had a bit of an uneven debut by his standards. He scored 23 points on 16 shots, adding nine rebounds and three assists. He also missed all four of his three-pointers and went five-for-six from the line. However, a free throw that he missed may have been the reason for their loss.

“I missed the free throw and I fouled Shai at the end to put them up one,” Durant said (per Talkbasket.net). “I think those two plays are the reason we lost.”

Durant is a proven veteran who has been there and done that, so he knows he has to avoid those types of mental miscues.

“I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to knock that free throw down. I’ve got to stay down and be more disciplined,” Durant added. “Those opportunities to get a stop to seal the game, they don’t come around too often. I’ve got to take more advantage of those.”

Still, at the end of the day, the OKC Thunder are the reigning champions for a reason, and they still took them to double overtime and lost by a single point. That's an encouraging sign for a new team that doesn't even have a true point guard on the roster.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

