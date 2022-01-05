“He looks at these older guys as lunch” – Matt Barnes believes Ja Morant in line to be MVP-caliber player like Luka Doncic

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night as Memphis won its sixth straight game.

In the last six games, Morant has averaged 30.6 points per game and has been key to the Grizzlies' success.

Memphis (25-14), fourth in the Western Conference, started the new year with a victory against the Brooklyn Nets and kept the momentum going with its second win in two days.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



— “Is [Ja Morant] in that next tier? 100%. … I feel MVPs coming in his future.“ @Rjeff24 on where he ranks Ja Morant amongst NBA’s top PG’s. “Is [Ja Morant] in that next tier? 100%. … I feel MVPs coming in his future.“—@Rjeff24 on where he ranks Ja Morant amongst NBA’s top PG’s. https://t.co/deg83N2Suq

ESPN analyst and former NBA player Matt Barnes was asked where he ranks Morant among the league's point guards on "NBA Today." Barnes said Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul may be above Morant, he is ahead of the new wave of point guards like Trae Young, Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball.

"He's in the next wave of point guards," Barnes said. "I think right now we still have Steph, Dame, Kyrie, CP. I think he's in that next wave of Luka, Trae, LaMelo Ball, but I will put him right at the top of that next wave.

"He looks at all these older guys as lunch and they know they've got a long night when they got to face someone like Ja Morant. But he's next in line with these guys ... I mean ... incredible talent."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies secured their 25th win this season against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball on Dec. 27, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 114-113.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies won what seemed like a close game.

The Cavs took the lead in the first quarter but lost it by halftime. Darius Garland led the Cleveland with 27 points and 10 assists. Jarret Allen also put up a good display, registering 22 points and 12 assists.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



@JaMorant #NBAAllStar 🥷



“I don't fear nobody, dawg. I don't care if you 7'7” or whatever. I'm coming straight at you.” “I don't fear nobody, dawg. I don't care if you 7'7” or whatever. I'm coming straight at you.”@JaMorant #NBAAllStar 🥷 https://t.co/XlM4NYbEdx

Although Ja Morant had no luck from beyond the arc, he shot 9-for-21 from the field and 8-for-9 at the free-throw line. The 22-year-old had 26 points with five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year has been phenomenal this season, making a claim as the torch bearer of the next generation. He has averaged career highs in scoring (25.1 points per game) and rebounds (5.7 per game) as well as 6.7 assists per game in 27 appearances.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein