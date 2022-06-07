"He loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets KD, KD comes and wins two championships" - Tracy McGrady believes Steph Curry is not on the level of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson; calls him a ‘3-point god’

There has been an ongoing debate about Steph Curry and his place among the greatest players of all time.

Curry is just three wins away from winning his fourth NBA championship and possibly his first Finals MVP trophy. However, Tracy McGrady believes Steph is not on the level of Michael Jordan and other legends.

In an interview with NBC Sports Washington, McGrady discussed a variety of topics and was also asked about Curry's position on the all-time greatest list. "T-Mac" noted that Steph is a legend in his own right, but the way he won titles was different.

McGrady said:

"He won a championship, right, against LeBron that didn't have Kyrie, that didn't have Kevin Love. He didn't win the (Finals) MVP, right? Then he loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets KD, KD comes and wins two championships. So that gives Steph three championship[s] but KD wins the two MVPs, right?"

Despite questioning the way Steph Curry won his three titles, Tracy McGrady called him a "3-point God." However, he also wondered if Curry deserves to be mentioned among the greats. The Hall of Famer believes the Warriors star is not on the level of MJ, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.

McGrady continued:

"We know Steph is like the 3-point God. But when it comes to putting him with (Jordan) and these guys that won that level of championships; Kobe and Magic Johnson, I don't know where to rank him. I know he's pretty high."

Curry is already regarded by many as one of the best ever and also has the distinction of being the greatest shooter in history. At this point, the three-time champ is just adding to his already Hall of Fame-worthy legacy and a fourth championship would certainly improve his case.

Steph Curry is averaging 31.5 ppg in the 2022 NBA Finals

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The 2022 NBA Finals is tied at 1-1, with the series moving to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Steph Curry is one of the favorites to win the Finals MVP award, and has averaged 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals. Curry is shooting 45.7%, including a whopping 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Game 3 of the Finals will take place on Wednesday (8 June) at TD Garden. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, this is the 40th time in history that teams have been tied at 1-1 heading into the third game. A win is crucial for the Warriors and Celtics since 82.1% of teams that won Game 3 eventually won the championship.

The Celtics stole Game 1 120-108 after going on a daunting fourth quarter run, while the Warriors were dominant in their 107-88 win in Game 2. Steph Curry is the leading scorer for Golden State in the Finals. Jaylen Brown and Jayston Tatum lead the way for the Celtics and are averaging 20.5 and 20.0 ppg, respectively.

