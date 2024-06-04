"He lost his damn mind " - Stephen A. Smith calls out Gilbert Arenas for snubbing Steph Curry on list of generational talents

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith called out former NBA star Gilbert Arenas on his take regarding Golden State Warriors Steph Curry. Many people were caught off guard as Arenas shared that he thinks Curry isn't a generational talent. Given that no shooter has done what the Warriors star has done over the years, Smith decided to call him out.

The famed analyst has gone on to talk about how Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the sport. Ever since the star took over the league with his shooting, the game transitioned into a more perimeter-oriented league.

But Arenas believes that for someone to be a generational talent, people wouldn't be able to mimic what a player could do. He cited San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama as someone that no one can mimic because of his physical attributes. He also name-dropped LeBron James as one of the generational talents in the league.

However, he thinks that others can mimic what Curry is capable of doing on the court. This urged Smith to address Arenas' take and talk call the former Warriors guard out.

"I love Gilbert Arenas, love is podccast, brother knows basketball," Smith said. "I think he lost his d**n mind on this one.

"When have you seen a shooter like Steph Curry in our lifetime? I've been on earth for 56 years. Gilbert Arenas is in his 30s, I think. Talk to shooters everywhere, when have you seen somebody like Curry?"

Smith talked about it at the 35:40 mark.

Curry has achieved so much in his NBA career. He's been an All-Star ten times, a champion four times, a Finals MVP once, a regular season MVP twice and many more. The Warriors star has become a staple star in the younger generation for what he's done in the league.

Stephen A. Smith calls Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the greatest backcourt

With the Finals matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics coming up, there has been talk regarding each team's backcourt. Many regard that the Mavs have the best offensive backcourt in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Celtics, on the other hand, have perhaps the best defensive backcourt in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

This gave Stephen A. Smith the idea to name Curry and star guard Klay Thompson as the greatest backcourt. (Start at 3:15)

"Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the greatest shooting backcourt in the history of man. Steph Curry, the greatest shooter God has ever created, and Klay Thompson right up there," Smith said.

With the championships that the duo has collected over the years, as well as their individual achievements, they certainly have a strong case for being one of the best backcourt duos ever.

