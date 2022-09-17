“He is Magic Johnson … Magic is a mixture of both”- 4x NBA Champion believes LeBron James resembles Magic Johnson, says MJ & Magic had ‘killer aspect’ unlike LeBron

LeBron James has consistently received high praise for his passing abilities. While the GOAT debate is between James and Michael Jordan, former NBA player John Salley believes LeBron's game is more similar to Magic Johnson's. However, Salley does not believe LBJ has the same "killer aspect" Johnson and Jordan had. In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson for Bovada, Salley said the James-Jordan comparison is old.

"Yeah. It's old because it's eras away," Salley said. "It's 2022, Michael stopped playing, I think, in 2001. And without Michael, there's not that style, I think, cause they just emulate Michael."

When asked if James' game is more similar to Johnson's than Jordan's, Salley said:

"Yeah, definitely. He is Magic Johnson but Magic Johnson also had the Michael Jordan killer aspect. So, Magic is like a mixture of both."

Most consider Johnson the greatest point guard in NBA history despite retiring early after being diagnosed with HIV. Johnson attempted a comeback, but he was not the same.

ESPN @espn



Second on the NBA's all-time scoring list.



Incredible, 19 years in the league.Second on the NBA's all-time scoring list.Incredible, @KingJames 19 years in the league. Second on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Incredible, @KingJames 👑 https://t.co/qc9h0jMEPJ

James has had an outstanding career. The LA Lakers captain is on course to break the all-time scoring record, despite being a pass-first player.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB



LeBron doesn’t compare to MJ says the 4-time champ. “He IS Magic Johnson. But Magic also had the Michael Jordan killer aspect. Magic is a mixture of both.” LeBron James, Michael Jordan comparisons are getting old notes ⁦ @thejohnsalley ⁩ to ⁦ @BovadaOfficial ⁩.LeBron doesn’t compare to MJ says the 4-time champ. “He IS Magic Johnson. But Magic also had the Michael Jordan killer aspect. Magic is a mixture of both.” LeBron James, Michael Jordan comparisons are getting old notes ⁦@thejohnsalley⁩ to ⁦@BovadaOfficial⁩.LeBron doesn’t compare to MJ says the 4-time champ. “He IS Magic Johnson. But Magic also had the Michael Jordan killer aspect. Magic is a mixture of both.” https://t.co/7zM4iRQm4a

Most people who played in the Jordan era believe MJ is the greatest player. Salley believes he is greater than every player in the era after MJ, saying they modeled their game after his.

LeBron James is expected to lead the LA Lakers to a championship in 2023

(L-R) Carmelo Anthony #7, Anthony Davis #3, and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

James will likely break the all-time scoring record this season. If he stays healthy and performs at the level he did last year, he will become the all-time leading scorer before the season's end.

However, more fans will be interested to see how the Lakers perform. A team with LeBron James will always be expected to contend for the title.

The Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season despite Russell Westbrook's acquisition to bolster the squad. With a 33-49 win-loss record, the Lakers missed the playoffs.

Although the Lakers have made a conscious effort to bring in younger players to help compete, not many believe the Lakers are better off. They are not considered to be one of the favorites in the West.

The franchise is counting on Anthony Davis to stay healthy next season. They like their chances with the big man leading the way.

Nonetheless, a significant concern is the potential Westbrook-Patrick Beverley backcourt. Neither player is a great three-point shooter. However, the Lakers have clarified that Beverley was brought in primarily for his defense.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Patrick Beverley: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference."



(via



Reporter: "You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis."Patrick Beverley: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference."(via @SpectrumSN Reporter: "You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis."Patrick Beverley: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference." 💀(via @SpectrumSN)https://t.co/tDuSYUfXJK

It will be interesting to see how LeBron James and the Lakers perform this season. Opening night, the Lakers will square off against the champion Golden State Warriors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far