“He is Magic Johnson … Magic is a mixture of both”- 4x NBA Champion believes LeBron James resembles Magic Johnson, says MJ & Magic had ‘killer aspect’ unlike LeBron

LeBron James has consistently received high praise for his passing abilities. While the GOAT debate is between James and Michael Jordan, former NBA player John Salley believes LeBron's game is more similar to Magic Johnson's. However, Salley does not believe LBJ has the same "killer aspect" Johnson and Jordan had. In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson for Bovada, Salley said the James-Jordan comparison is old.
"Yeah. It's old because it's eras away," Salley said. "It's 2022, Michael stopped playing, I think, in 2001. And without Michael, there's not that style, I think, cause they just emulate Michael."
When asked if James' game is more similar to Johnson's than Jordan's, Salley said:
"Yeah, definitely. He is Magic Johnson but Magic Johnson also had the Michael Jordan killer aspect. So, Magic is like a mixture of both."
Most consider Johnson the greatest point guard in NBA history despite retiring early after being diagnosed with HIV. Johnson attempted a comeback, but he was not the same.
James has had an outstanding career. The LA Lakers captain is on course to break the all-time scoring record, despite being a pass-first player.
Most people who played in the Jordan era believe MJ is the greatest player. Salley believes he is greater than every player in the era after MJ, saying they modeled their game after his.
LeBron James is expected to lead the LA Lakers to a championship in 2023
James will likely break the all-time scoring record this season. If he stays healthy and performs at the level he did last year, he will become the all-time leading scorer before the season's end.
However, more fans will be interested to see how the Lakers perform. A team with LeBron James will always be expected to contend for the title.
The Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season despite Russell Westbrook's acquisition to bolster the squad. With a 33-49 win-loss record, the Lakers missed the playoffs.
Although the Lakers have made a conscious effort to bring in younger players to help compete, not many believe the Lakers are better off. They are not considered to be one of the favorites in the West.
The franchise is counting on Anthony Davis to stay healthy next season. They like their chances with the big man leading the way.
Nonetheless, a significant concern is the potential Westbrook-Patrick Beverley backcourt. Neither player is a great three-point shooter. However, the Lakers have clarified that Beverley was brought in primarily for his defense.
It will be interesting to see how LeBron James and the Lakers perform this season. Opening night, the Lakers will square off against the champion Golden State Warriors.