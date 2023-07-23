“He married Kim Kardashian look alike?” – Joel Embiid getting married to long-time girlfriend sparks meme fest form NBA fans

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is having quite a year. The 29-year-old Cameroonian center recently got married to his long-time girlfriend, Anne de Paula, on a beach in Southhampton.

As the two exchanged vows, basketball fans on Twitter reacted to Embiid's wedding with the former Sports Illustrated model.

"He married Kim Kardashian look alike?," said one fan comparing De Paula as a look-a-like to socialite Kim Kardashian.

After playing seven seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, fans trolled the newly-wed Embiid saying that he already got his ring.

EmbiidFAM @slidecuh @allballboston @BleacherReport @michaelrubin He got a “ring” they’ll say

The Daily Grind Fantasy Sports hilariously compared Patrick Beverly's pre-mature celebration during his days with the Minnesota Timberwolves to Embiid getting a wedding ring.

In an interview during the off-season, Embiid expressed that he wanted to win a championship ring at all costs and hinted that it could be 'anywhere.'

“I just want to win a championship,” Embiid said. “Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else, I just want to have a chance to accomplish that.”

Due to the way the Philadelphia 76ers are going right now with the trade request of James Harden and the past handling of the Ben Simmons situation, fans trolled Embiid by saying the wedding ring is the only ring that he will get in his life.

W🅰️VIDTREY35 @Honestkdfann35 @BleacherReport @michaelrubin thats the only ring hes getting

Embiid is clearly the cornerstone of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise and the six-time NBA All-Star has already pocketed $167 million in his NBA career. He is still guaranteed to get around $214 million in the next four years.

Having the money guaranteed, some NBA fans see De Paula as another winner after the wedlock with Embiid.

memodokkan93 @genzo931 @BleacherReport @michaelrubin the women happy she got the money bag now

One fan screen-captured Embiid's reaction after getting married, where he looks half-happy with the situation.

On the other hand, De Paula's reaction also got some hilarious comparisons.

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula's wedding guests

The wedding of Joel Embiid to girlfriend Anne de Paula has been the subject of Twitter reactions after four of his teammates were seen with the seven-foot-one center during the event.

In the picture were Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Georges Niang and Tyrese Maxey. With all the trade rumors, fans questioned if James Harden was present during the wedding.

Brian McKnight was also at the wedding and was able to sing his single "Back at One" while the couple danced in front of their guests.

