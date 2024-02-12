“He is the Michael Jordan”: Tony Romo one-ups Patrick Mahomes-Steph Curry comparison, drawing Bulls legend parallels

Patrick Mahomes II has been compared to Michael Jordan after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back championships. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo compared the Chiefs superstar to the Chicago Bulls legend after Kansas won three rings in the last six seasons.

After being compared to Steph Curry previously, Mahomes' achievements saw Romo draw parallels with the NBA's greatest ever. Romo's comments came after the Chiefs game-winning touchdown.

Announcing on-air, Romo didn't mince words when he explained Mahomes' efforts as the Chiefs landed the game-winner:

“He is the best. He is the standard. He is the Michael Jordan!”

Mahomes' OT drive for the touchdown will go down as one of the greatest moments in his career. It was also his second game-winning drive in two seasons and he chalks his Super Bowl count to three.

The intriguing matchup saw the QB complete some big passes and run for two first downs on the final drive in OT.

His final engagement with Mecole Hardman for a superb touchdown handed Chiefs a Super Bowl win again . KC finally won 25-22 as he finished with 333 yards and two touchdowns.

The QB's comparison to Michael Jordan, although a different sport still does make alot of sense. In the early 90s, Jordan led the Bulls to a three-peat and Mahomes is on a similar career trajectory. And like the Bulls icon, Patrick Mahomes has the clutch gene and the ability to deliver in big games.

Patrick Mahomes explained he would be like Steph Curry had he played basketball

By his own admission, Patrick Mahomes revealed he would be like Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry had he played basketball. Speaking during Super Bowl's opening night, the 3x NFL MVP said he would be like Steph Curry had he picked up the hardwood instead of the football field.

"If I played basketball, I’d be just like Steph Curry. I mean, I got the shot. I just got to get a couple extra reps, a couple of shots up, and I’d be shooting just like him. That’s who I’d be."

Curry is a point guard by role, and like QBs, the PGs lead offense and dictate plays, making it only natural for Mahomes to identify himself with a guard who is as mercurial as he is.

With the win, the comparisons for Patrick Mahomes with some of the greatest players across sports only increases, the latest being Michael Jordan. After four Super Bowl appearances in five seasons, it is only natural that the Tom Brady parallels come up next.

