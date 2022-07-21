"He might have to leave TNT; that's why this is a huge deal" - Dan Patrick on Charles Barkley possibly joining LIV Golf

Charles Barkley is open to joining or forming a partnership with LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi Arabia-funded golf tour. LIV Golf is looking go up against the PGA Tour, and they have poached several big-name golfers. However, Barkley might have to part ways with TNT if he signs for LIV Golf.

Barkley first discussed the idea of working for LIV Golf in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month. The former NBA MVP joked that he would kill a relative for $200 million, so he's not going to turn down that kind of money.

"I don't judge other people. Listen, if somebody gave me $200 million, I'd kill a relative," Barkley said. "I'm serious. They're saying Phil Mickelson got $200 million, Dustin Johnson got $150 million. For $150 million, I'd kill a relative, even one I like."

On "The Next Round" podcast last week, Barkley said that he'll meet LIV Golf representatives sometime this week. He added that he doesn't know what they want from him, but he's open to anything.

"They called me and asked me, 'Would I meet with them?' And I said, 'Yes,'" Barkley said. "Nothing that's imminent, I actually don't know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do. But you've got to always look at every opportunity that's available. So the answer to your question is, 100 percent yes, I'm going to meet with LIV."

With several members of LIV Golf losing endorsements, sports broadcaster Dan Patrick stirred the pot. Patrick said on his radio show that if Barkley joins the Saudi-backed golf organization, he may have to leave his job at TNT.

"Charles says he's going to listen to them," Patrick said. "I believe tomorrow night and decide what he's going to do. And he might have to leave TNT; that's why this is a huge deal. And Charles knows that he may have to leave TNT to do this."

Charles Barkley using LIV Golf as leverage?

Charles Barkley is the face of "Inside the NBA" and one of the most important figures on TNT. Barkley leaving the show would be a big blow to the network. "Inside the NBA" is considered one of the best sports show on television.

According to Vanessa Richardson of ESPN 97.5, the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers legend might be using LIV Golf as leverage. Richardson thinks Barkley's deal with TNT is about to end, so he's looking for a huge payday.

"If he could join the LIV Golf Tour and keep his endorsements and keep 'Inside the NBA,' I would believe the story," Richardson said. "Due to the fact he would have to leave 'Inside the NBA,' I do not believe the story. I think it's posturing for more money."

"I think it may be Charles Barkley has a contract coming up soon with TNT. Maybe this is his broadcasting agent trying to finesse a little bit more of a raise."

