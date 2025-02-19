"He did it for the money" - Legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach once claimed Phil Jackson's return to coaching was fueled by desire for large payday

Phil Jackson is considered one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. He also holds the record for most championships won by a coach with 11 titles. But before breaking the record in 2008 with the LA Lakers, legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach believed his return in 2005 was motivated by money.

Speaking to ESPN's Ken Shouler, the late, great coach was asked about Jackson's return to coaching. Auerbach thought it was all about the money above anything else.

"As far as why he would take it, you have to ask him," Auerbach said. "But it's very obvious. He did it because of the money. I don't blame him for taking the job."

After Shouler asked him if Phil Jackson was gunning for his NBA championship record, Auerbach dismissed it, saying:

"No, I think that's an incidental factor. Take away the money and he wouldn't be coaching."

Phil Jackson initially left the LA Lakers after the 2003-04 season, when they lost the NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons. He would return after just one season to take over a roster with disgruntled Kobe Bryant and without Shaquille O'Neal.

It took Jackson three seasons before the Lakers found their stride, reaching the 2008 NBA Finals versus rivals Boston Celtics. The acquisition of Pau Gasol changed everything for the Lakers, as well as other savvy moves that surrounded Kobe with the right players.

Jackson finally broke Red Auerbach's record the following season when the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals. He added one more in 2010, this time beating the Celtics in a thrilling seven-game series.

Phil Jackson praised Red Auerbach's gamesmanship in his book

Phil Jackson praised Red Auerbach's gamesmanship in his book. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers, Phil Jackson praised Red Auerbach for his gamesmanship. Jackson revealed his admiration for Auerbach in his book titled Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success.

"Auerbach was a master of gamesmanship," Jackson wrote, according to the Basketball Network. "One of his trademark ploys was to light a cigar when he thought his team had won the game, which infuriated his opponents, especially when the score was still close."

Jackson added that when he was playing for the New York Knicks, Auerbach used a variety of tricks to throw off their game during the 1973 Conference Finals. They were forced to use different locker rooms in every game played at the old Boston Garden.

The series went to seven games, with the Celtics putting them in the janitor's closet. But instead of getting intimidated, the Knicks rallied to get the 94-78 win to qualify for the NBA Finals. They went on to beat the LA Lakers to win their second championship in four seasons.

