“He needs something that Michael doesn’t have” - Rob Parker questions whether LeBron James is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s because he knows he won’t catch Michael Jordan’s 6 rings

The NBA has been blessed with a lot of great players that have changed the game, LeBron James being one such player. His impact on the league and the sport at large has been phenomenal. Being the most followed American athlete, his influence stretches even further from basketball.

The well-decorated small forward had recently become the highest scoring player of all-time in the regular season and playoffs combined, surpassing the long-standing record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He is, however, not the all-time scoring champion in the regular season. A record Abdul-Jabbar still holds strong at 38,387 points, with Karl Malone placing second at 36,928 points.

LBJ is only 264 points from meeting up with Malone and 265 from surpassing him. He is currently placed third with 36,664 points and has been pegged to break Lew's record.

On The Odd Couple podcast with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, they debated the possibility that LeBron James was at this point with the LA Lakers playing solely to meet up with Abdul-Jabbar's record and possibly break it.

Parker was of the opinion that James needs to be the all-time scoring champion to have an edge over Michael Jordan, seeing that he cannot attain the MJ's six championship rings.

"LeBron feels he needs to do this because he's not going to catch Michael. He needs something that Michael doesn't have. I really believe that's why this is so important. Even though when Kareem had it, people weren't saying Kareem was the GOAT. It doesn't automatically mean you're the GOAT."

LeBron James is on a journey to prove himself as the Greatest Of All Time

The unending path to greatness is all too familiar to the boy from Akron, as he often describes himself. LeBron James has continued to perform at the highest level since his rookie season in the NBA. At age 37, he waxes even stronger, breaking records and forging new ones in his wake.

The 4-time NBA champion had his eyes set on expanding his ring collection before retirement. Possibly to match up with Michael Jordan's tally, but this is proving to be an uphill battle as the Lakers struggle to find their rhythm. But with MJ placed fifth on the all-time scoring list, it will help James' conversation if he becomes the all-time scoring champion.

In his last 27 outings for the Lakers, Bron has recorded 20+ points as he encroaches Karl Malone's record and hopefully breaks it before the end of the season barring injuries. James has said he wants to stay in the league for another two years or more with the intention of playing alongside his son, Bronny. With just 1,724 points away from breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, LeBron James could be the all-time scoring champion.

