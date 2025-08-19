"He never cracked the luxury tax": Jay Williams shuts down Michael Jordan 'horrible owner' narrative with numbers on his famous $3,000,000,000 profit

While Michael Jordan is considered one of the greatest of all time for his exploits with the Chicago Bulls, he’s not put in the same category for his role as an NBA team owner. Jordan purchased a majority stake in the then-Charlotte Bobcats, now Charlotte Hornets, in 2010.During his time as the team’s owner, the Charlotte Hornets failed to make any significant noise in the playoffs, with only two postseason appearances in 2010 and 2016. After he sold his majority stake valued at nearly $3 billion, Jordan faced much criticism for the team’s lack of success, with many running with the narrative of him being a “horrible owner.”Former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams pushed back on that narrative, pointing to the franchise’s financial turnaround under Jordan. He explained how the Bulls legend took a franchise that was losing $30 million per year and turned it profitable in a video shared to Instagram on Monday. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“When you stack superstars, you don't just pay salaries, you trigger luxury tax, you fund charter upgrades, increased security, private chefs 24/7, medical staff, authorized travel, housing stipends, all that comes with something we call capital calls, and every round of the playoffs, you don't win. That's red ink with no offset.”Williams explained that by not going after superstars, Jordan avoided “capital calls” and was able to bring the team into the green.“While you're laughing at Charlotte missing the playoffs. Jordan was the only one in the room not wiring in more capital. He never chased stars. He never cracked the luxury tax. Not even once,” Williams said.So, while people continue to criticize Michael Jordan for his time as the Hornets’ owner, they fail to realize that he turned a personal $25-30 million investment into over $2 billion in realized profits. Furthermore, he made the franchise profitable and oversaw the arrival of a new arena, which the Hornets have leased through 2045.Michael Jordan’s legal battle against NASCAR receives a trial dateMichael Jordan is known for his competitive spirit and is bringing that same spirit to racing as he prepares to take NASCAR to court. Last October, Jordan’s team, 23XI Racing, partnered with Front Row Motorsports and filed a lawsuit against NASCAR, citing unethical practices used to suppress competition.The litigation filed by Jordan’s team targets NASCAR’s control of key racing tracks and its costly “charter system.” Almost a year after the litigation was first filed, the court has finally set a trial date of December 1.