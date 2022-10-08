“He one day bought a team called the Utah Jazz, flew to my house and asked me to be a part of it” – Dwyane Wade unpretentiously answers how he got involved with ownership at Utah Jazz

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade has made significant strides in his ventures after his playing career. Most notably, he has become a minority owner of the Utah Jazz and served as an analyst on TNT for three years.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," Wade spoke on how he became a minority owner and his relationship with owner Ryan Smith:

"Ryan Smith, who's the owner of the Jazz, very good friend of mine and around the same age – 41 years old. And, so, playing golf, as well. We golf together. Talked about doing business together one day. And he one day bought a team called the Utah Jazz, flew to my house and asked me to be a part of it."

Wade joined a small list of players who have held ownership stakes in NBA teams. When he joined the Jazz, he reflected on how grateful he was to be a part of the franchise.

"This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA. I've seen Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal) do it in Sacramento. I've seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I've seen (Michael) Jordan do it in Charlotte.

"If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I'll want to be involved in." (via) ESPN

Since making this statement, the list has shortened further. Shaquille O'Neal forewent his ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings in January. Grant Hill is the co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, whereas Michael Jordan is the chairperson of the Charlotte Hornets.

Wade added:

"To make real change, this is where you have to be – at the top – and Ryan knows that. I'm thankful for him, and I know, too, that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills." (via) ESPN

Dwyane Wade outside of basketball

Dwyane Wade played 16 years in the NBA, spent largely with the Miami Heat.

Besides an illustrious career filled with three NBA titles, 13 All-Star selections and eight All-NBA selections, Dwyane Wade has made as good, if not better, of a career outside of basketball.

Wade's philanthropic ventures include "The Wade's World Foundation," which "provides support to community-based organizations that promote education, health, and social skills for children in at-risk situations," according to Wikipedia.

Wade also raised funds after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, in a campaign called "Athlete's Relief Fund for Haiti." He has also served as an ambassador for the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Wade has endorsed Gatorade, T-Mobile, Converse, Topps and Jordan brands in his career. His partnership with Li-Ning, called the "Way of Wade," has seen him enter the world of apparel, something he has been privy to.

He has been featured in People's magazine, GQ and Esquire for his strides in fashion.

Wade also served as an analyst on TNT Tuesdays before leaving this year.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season, per @AndrewMarchand Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season, per @AndrewMarchand https://t.co/qLws10VACi

