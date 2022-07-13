"He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets" - NBA insider claims Kyrie Irving wants to stay with Nets contrary to rumors

Kyrie Irving has been involved in several trade rumors over the past few weeks. Irving opted into his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, but rumors have linked him to a possible trade. The Lakers are reportedly a top contender to acquire him.

Not many expect the seven-time All-Star to stay with the Nets with Kevin Durant possibly on his way out. However, a source close to Kyrie Irving has stated that the former NBA champion will remain in Brooklyn with or without KD. The source told "NY Post":

"How did we get into this situation about trade, when he opted in? Here is the situation. He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets. KD decides he wants out and now everybody is talking about trading Kyrie, right?"

Will Irving and Durant remain with the Nets? Comments from the source indicate that Irving is still willing to be on the team.

"Kyrie has not asked for a trade. Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky? Kyrie opted in.” said a source close to Kyrie

Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players in the NBA and that isn't up for debate.

James Harden and Kevin Durant decided to join the Brooklyn Nets partially because of Irving. The trio was expected to help the franchise win a championship, but things didn't work out.

The Nets swapped Harden for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. They are still a talented team, but it all comes down to what happens with Durant and Irving.

Bleacher Report



The Nets are operating under the possibility Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be on the roster opening night, @ShamsCharania tells @PatMcAfeeShow They will not move KD until "the price is met"

Will Kyrie Irving remain with the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Aside from controversies and unconventional behavior, Kyrie Irving is a stellar basketball player. His ability to score and handle the ball makes him one of the best point guards in the league. He played only 29 games last season, including two 50-plus-point games.

First Things First



"I came away thinking that Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving will start the season in Brooklyn. The Nets are open to trading KD & Kyrie. ... But they are looking for an absolute haul & they're not settling for anything less." @Chris_Broussard on KD, Kyrie, Russ & the Nets:

With him on the team, the Nets look strong. However, his future with the franchise is in doubt. Reports have indicated that LeBron James would love a reunion with him. The duo last played together as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the 2016 championship.

NetsKingdom

Full Interview out Now on

Scoop B Gives us a Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Update

However, Irving has also been vocal about how much he would love to continue playing with the Nets.

