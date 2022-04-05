"He could be the outright greatest player of all time" - Kevin Love praises LeBron James, shares what he said before putting him in a headlock

LeBron James had one of his best dunks of the season two weeks ago against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James put his former teammate Kevin Love on a poster, leading to one of the most wholesome moments of the season. Love hilariously put LeBron in a headlock as a "retaliation" for the dunk.

In an interview with Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports, Love discussed a variety of topics, including the resurgence of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley and getting dunked on by LeBron. The five-time All-Star shared what happened before he put his friend in a headlock.

"He asked me before I put him in that headlock, literally right before at halftime. He said, 'Man, just get out of the damn way. Like what are you thinking?' We had a good laugh about it," Love said.

I talked to Kevin Love about dogs, the resurgent Cavs, the improved Eastern Conference, Evan Mobley as Rookie of the Year, and that LeBron dunk

Kevin Love had nothing but praise for LeBron James. They teamed up for four seasons in Cleveland from 2014 to 2018, winning a championship in 2016. Love believes "The King" could end up becoming the greatest of all-time, with durability and longevity among his best traits.

"He could be the outright greatest player of all time, outright GOAT, but as far as longevity and doing it for this many years, it's not even debatable. So again, like he's just incredible with what he's been able to do. We saw each other after the game," Love said.

No hard feelings between the two former longtime teammates.



No hard feelings between the two former longtime teammates.

Kevin Love confirms LeBron James is invited to his wedding

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

When LeBron James dunked over Kevin Love, "The King" wondered if he was still invited to his former teammate's wedding this summer. Love has been engaged to Sports Illustrated supermodel Kate Bock since last year after dating for nearly five years.

"I hated that it had to be him. He's my guy. That's my brother. And I hope I'm still invited to the wedding. That's not even in my all-time dunks so I'll take it out. I didn't mean it. K-Love, I love you and I take it back. I wish I could take those two points back and we still win the game by nine," James said.

LeBron (21 PTS) is heating up on NBA League Pass: OH MY! LEBRON!LeBron (21 PTS) is heating up on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream 💥OH MY! LEBRON!LeBron (21 PTS) is heating up on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/8GoMcmeOOn

In an interview with CBS Sports, Love confirmed that LeBron will be at the wedding. However, he made it clear to "The King" that there should be no more poster dunks in the future.

"He'll be at the wedding, but you know, I might have to let it be known. No more of that shit moving forward," Love said.

According to The New York Post, Kevin Love and Kate Bock met in 2016 after a photoshoot in New York wherein a photographer set them up. Love is a one-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star, while Bock has appeared in several magazine covers.

