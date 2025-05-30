"He has passed Kevin Durant" - Ex-NBA champ claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will join LeBron James in 'superstar' echelon if Thunder win Finals

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one of the best seasons of his career. He won his first regular-season MVP award, beating Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Following that, he delivered an outstanding performance in the Western Conference finals and was named MVP of that round.

Ad

He led the Thunder to the NBA Finals, where they could win the franchise’s first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City. On top of that, Gilgeous-Alexander could earn Finals MVP honors as the team’s best player.

Former Thunder player Kendrick Perkins spoke about what it would mean for Gilgeous-Alexander to win the championship this year. According to him, the Canadian star would become the greatest player in franchise history.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He will be the greatest Thunder ever," the 2008 champion said. "Yes, past Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gilgeous-Alexander would also be cemented as a superstar, having hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Perkins said he would join the upper echelon of iconic players.

"He will get his superstar jacket and sit at the table with LeBron James, (Nikola) Jokic, Steph (Curry), KD and Giannis (Antetokounmpo)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is third in postseason scoring average with 29.8 points per game. His scoring ability has been crucial to the Thunder’s quest for a title.

The Thunder are now awaiting the outcome of the Eastern Conference finals. The Indiana Pacers lead the series 3-1, but the New York Knicks extended it with a 111-94 win in Game 5, forcing a Game 6.

ESPN analyst drops truth about a potential Finals between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team and Jalen Brunson's team

In the Western Conference finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder showcased their strength as a team. Heading into the Finals, fans are eager to see which East team they'll face.

Ad

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the possibility of the Knicks taking on the Thunder.

"I give them zero chance of beating the OKC Thunder if they were to advance to the Finals," Smith said on "First Take."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith added that the Thunder’s defense throughout the playoffs would pose major problems for the Knicks. While Smith, a longtime Knicks fan, said he would love to see New York reach the Finals, he doesn’t believe they can compete with OKC.

Although this year marks the Knicks’ best shot at a title in years, Smith said the Thunder have proven to be a cohesive and difficult team to beat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More