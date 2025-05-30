"He has passed Kevin Durant" - Ex-NBA champ claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will join LeBron James in 'superstar' echelon if Thunder win Finals

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one of the best seasons of his career. He won his first regular-season MVP award, beating Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Following that, he delivered an outstanding performance in the Western Conference finals and was named MVP of that round.
He led the Thunder to the NBA Finals, where they could win the franchise’s first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City. On top of that, Gilgeous-Alexander could earn Finals MVP honors as the team’s best player.
Former Thunder player Kendrick Perkins spoke about what it would mean for Gilgeous-Alexander to win the championship this year. According to him, the Canadian star would become the greatest player in franchise history.
"He will be the greatest Thunder ever," the 2008 champion said. "Yes, past Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook."
Gilgeous-Alexander would also be cemented as a superstar, having hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Perkins said he would join the upper echelon of iconic players.
"He will get his superstar jacket and sit at the table with LeBron James, (Nikola) Jokic, Steph (Curry), KD and Giannis (Antetokounmpo)."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is third in postseason scoring average with 29.8 points per game. His scoring ability has been crucial to the Thunder’s quest for a title.
The Thunder are now awaiting the outcome of the Eastern Conference finals. The Indiana Pacers lead the series 3-1, but the New York Knicks extended it with a 111-94 win in Game 5, forcing a Game 6.
ESPN analyst drops truth about a potential Finals between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team and Jalen Brunson's team
In the Western Conference finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder showcased their strength as a team. Heading into the Finals, fans are eager to see which East team they'll face.
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the possibility of the Knicks taking on the Thunder.
"I give them zero chance of beating the OKC Thunder if they were to advance to the Finals," Smith said on "First Take."
Smith added that the Thunder’s defense throughout the playoffs would pose major problems for the Knicks. While Smith, a longtime Knicks fan, said he would love to see New York reach the Finals, he doesn’t believe they can compete with OKC.
Although this year marks the Knicks’ best shot at a title in years, Smith said the Thunder have proven to be a cohesive and difficult team to beat.
