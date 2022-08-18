"He is not picking a school for a bag; He's going to pick a school for a lifestyle" - Former MIP winner takes dig at reports linking Bronny James with different colleges

Bronny James has garnered a lot of attention from some universities interested in recruiting him.

Some have suggested that money could be a deciding factor for Bronny. However, former NBA Most Improved Player winner Jalen Rose offered an opposing take.

Bronny James has been a familiar media figure for several reasons. While his performances on the basketball court have been a valid reason for his fame, his lineage has been a catalyst in his rise to stardom.

As the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny has received a lot of attention as he has grown in his basketball career. The 17-year-old is currently on the cusp of entering college.

With interest from collegiate programs such as USC, Ohio State and Oregon, Bronny is in a good place. Considering the speculation about Oregon being a frontrunner in recruiting the 17-year old, Jalen Rose offered his opinion on the subject on "Jalen & Jacoby". He said:

"I'm just going to project here. He's a high school athlete and there's levels to how you cover them and how intensely we cover them. I will say, if I was projecting, the reason why the people said he may go to Oregon - and let me get this right - is because he's going to get a bag? Let me introduce y'all to somebody. His father, named LeBron James.

"He is not picking a school for a bag. He's going to pick a school for a lifestyle. He's going to pick a school to play the game he loves. He's going to pick somewhere where he feels like he's going to be happy and grow on and off the floor."

Rose ended his statement by expressing his belief in the 17-year old's potential to develop.

While Bronny was linked to the University of Oregon given certain pre-existing connections, LeBron James was quick to deny the rumors on Twitter.

While UCLA and Michigan were also involved in the sweepstakes, they have since been excluded due to their disinterest in recruiting Bronny.

Recent media light on Bronny James

Bronny James reacts to a play

As mentioned earlier, Bronny James has garnered a lot of attention from the media. While interest from collegiate programs was a major reason for this, Bronny also went viral for his performances on the Axe Europe Tour.

Playing for the California Basketball Club alongside his brother Bryce James, Bronny has looked like a solid player in the games against the UK and France.

Although the US contingent came away with losses in both games, James recorded a highlight reel dunk in the game against France. Notching 25 points in the game as well, Bronny has truly set himself apart.

Bronny will hope to lead his side to victory in Thursday's game against the Italian squad Stella Azzurra in Rome.

The young King has had high expectations placed on him as his father hopes to play with him in the NBA. With LeBron James also agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the LA Lakers, the timeline fits Bronny's potential arrival in the league.

