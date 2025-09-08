  • home icon
"He played a jr high team": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper rains on Arch Manning's hype after Texas blowout win

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 08, 2025 09:45 GMT
Ron Harper rains on Arch Manning’s hype after Texas blowout win (Credits: Getty)

Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate, Ron Harper, wasn’t impressed with Arch Manning’s performance in the Texas Longhorns’ blowout win against San Jose State. Manning threw four touchdown passes as Texas defeated San Jose 38-7.

Manning started the game strong, completing six of nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. Bleacher Report's X account highlighted Manning’s first-quarter performance.

Ron Harper replied to the post, disapproving of the hype, calling San Jose a “junior high team.”

“He played a junior high team… stop it,” Harper said.
Arch Manning is widely expected to be a first-round pick, should he declare for the 2026 draft. However, fans do not expect him to declare early and instead to spend another season with the Texas Longhorns.

Despite the endorsement he gets from several athletes, Ron Harper is still not impressed with the quarterback. The five-time NBA champion, having seen the pinnacle of his sport, isn't easy to impress.

He won his championships playing alongside some of the greatest players in basketball history. Harper won his first three rings with Michael Jordan while playing for the Chicago Bulls from 1996 to 1998. He won the last two rings of his career with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal on the LA Lakers in the early 2000s.

Ron Harper suggests LeBron James lacks the drive of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Having played with both Jordan and Bryant, Harper is one of the few who can give valuable insight into the all-time conversation. Speaking to Brandon Robinson in February, Harper gave his take on what separates Jordan and Bryant from most players, citing their competitive spirit.

“MJ and Kobe are going to try and go out and destroy every competition that you have and who you are," Harper said. "They’re going to go out and seek and destroy you. That’s how competitive they are.”

Harper continued and pitted LeBron James against them, suggesting that the Lakers star lacks their competitive drive.

"LeBron is a great player, and as far as that competitive build, I don’t know if he’s more competitive as MJ and Kobe are," he said.

While some disagree with the comparison, Harper's comments on Jordan and Bryant's competitiveness resonate with those who have played alongside them.

