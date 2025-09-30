"He playing Warriors all season": NBA fans react as Ime Udoka announces Rockets' lineup with 6'7 Amen Thompson as shortest player 

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka announced his lineup plans on Monday during the 2025-26 NBA season media day. Udoka revealed that he would deploy Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Steven Adams, potentially forming one of the league's biggest lineups.It could be one of his frequently used combinations after point guard Fred VanVleet went down with an ACL tear last week. The shot creation can come from Thompson, Durant and Sengun.Meanwhile, defensively, there are barely any holes in this lineup, especially in a zone.&quot;We can go a multitude of ways,&quot; Udoka said. &quot;Sometimes it's going to be doubling down on bully ball, and have Amen out there with two bigs, and Jabari and KD on the court, probably one of the biggest teams in the history of the league. Well, we'll figure out how to do it in different ways.&quot;The Rockets also have options like Reed Sheppard, Aaron Holiday and Dorian Finney-Smith to start games. However, the jumbo lineup will have an appeal against small to mid-sized teams. Here's how fans reacted to Ime Udoka's plan:9.99 BETS 🗽 🇬🇾 @MallyLocks999LINK@funakistats Mans think he playing warriors all season$$$4uBITHUDO @Unimpressed2x3LINK@funakistats Brother somebody gotta play pointDemilade. @Dmythe_analystLINK@funakistats Good luck scoring in the paint… that’s a whole forest down there...Bryan @Bryan_350LINK@funakistats This may be the first time KD has started at the 2 since his rookie seasonRob @Rob723669632260LINK@funakistats Shooting guards with KD at the twoIssa @wooskyyyLINK@funakistats 6’7 Amen is the shortest in that line up. Damn And I thought that Boston team with Jrue/White/JB/JT/KP was tallKevin Durant awed by new Rockets teammate Amen Thompson's athleticism Kevin Durant is already forming excellent chemistry with his new Rockets teammates. He's also appreciative of what they bring to the table. One player who Durant mentioned stood out to him was Amen Thompson. The former lottery pick has amazed the NBA with his incredible defense and his athleticism.Durant believes Thompson could be among the most athletic players in the league, not just now, but historically.&quot;He's just like a freak of nature,&quot; Durant said on Monday. &quot;I don't think we've ever seen that type of athleticism. The way he uses his athleticism, I don't think we've seen that in our league.&quot;Durant could have the opportunity to feature in the backcourt alongside Thompson after VanVleet's injury. It could be one of the most unique yet dynamic one-two guard punches should Udoka come through with his jumbo lineup. Durant will be an ideal mentor for Thompson, who needs work on his offensive game, especially away from the basket.