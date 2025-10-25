  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "He poked the bear" - NBA Fans Erupt After Scottie Barnes Floors Giannis Antetokounmpo & Flexes on Bucks Star in Heated Bucks vs Raptors Game

"He poked the bear" - NBA Fans Erupt After Scottie Barnes Floors Giannis Antetokounmpo & Flexes on Bucks Star in Heated Bucks vs Raptors Game

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 25, 2025 01:38 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn

Four years ago, Scottie Barnes was a rookie still trying to get his bearings in the NBA. Now, he is an All-Star forward who isn't afraid to let future Hall of Famers know how he feels.

Ad

In a viral moment from the Toronto Raptors' Friday night showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks, Barnes drives to the hoop while being guarded by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Barnes goes for a spin, causing Antetokounmpo to lose his balance. The Raptors forward then finishes at the rim and proceeds to flex on the Greek Freak.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This moment drew reactions from fans who were in disbelief at what Barnes pulled off.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He poked the bear he better be ready now," one fan tweeted.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans were vocal about their optimism towards Barnes' continued growth.

"He’s unstoppable when he gets to the rim but for some reason he likes to play as the shooting wing rather than the slasher downhill wing. If he plays like this he will be an All-Star and Raps top 6 seed," one fan commented.
Ad
Ad

Barnes finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in this game. However, Antetokounmpo ended up having the last laugh as the Bucks fended off the Raptors in the fourth quarter to secure the 122-116 victory. This was Toronto's first loss of the season, and their record currently stands at 1-1.

For his part, the Bucks superstar had 31 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the field, along with 20 rebounds, seven assists, and one block. Antetokounmpo led his team to their second straight victory, but for one viral moment, Barnes got the better of him.

Ad

Scottie Barnes draws praise from "Inside the NBA" analysts after opening night victory over Hawks

Aside from gaining internet fame, Barnes has also drawn the admiration of two all-time greats who are now working for ESPN.

After the Raptors defeated the Atlanta Hawks 138-118 in their opening night matchup, "Inside the NBA" panelists Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley offered praise for Barnes as they recapped Toronto's highlights.

Ad

Barnes finished with 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and two blocks in the Raptors' 20-point victory.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications