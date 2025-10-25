"He poked the bear" - NBA Fans Erupt After Scottie Barnes Floors Giannis Antetokounmpo & Flexes on Bucks Star in Heated Bucks vs Raptors Game

Four years ago, Scottie Barnes was a rookie still trying to get his bearings in the NBA. Now, he is an All-Star forward who isn't afraid to let future Hall of Famers know how he feels.In a viral moment from the Toronto Raptors' Friday night showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks, Barnes drives to the hoop while being guarded by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Barnes goes for a spin, causing Antetokounmpo to lose his balance. The Raptors forward then finishes at the rim and proceeds to flex on the Greek Freak.This moment drew reactions from fans who were in disbelief at what Barnes pulled off.&quot;He poked the bear he better be ready now,&quot; one fan tweeted.Listo @ListogetsitLINKHe poked the bear he better be ready nowxGunst. @xGunstLINKBoy been hitting the GYM! Did he just flex on giannis? 😭Calvin | Kiwi @KiwiuhLINKScottie looked Giannis in the eyes like, ‘I fear no alphabet.’ 💀. @DavionM_MuseLINKHE OWNED GEEYANNIS🤣🤣Other fans were vocal about their optimism towards Barnes' continued growth.&quot;He’s unstoppable when he gets to the rim but for some reason he likes to play as the shooting wing rather than the slasher downhill wing. If he plays like this he will be an All-Star and Raps top 6 seed,&quot; one fan commented.RealisticRaptorsFan📠 @ExclusiveRapsLINKHe’s unstoppable when he gets to the rim but for some reason he likes to play as the shooting wing rather than the slasher downhill wing. If he plays like this he will be an All-Star and Raps top 6 seed👑 @Lebronin1LINKScottie is going to breakout this yearBarnes finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in this game. However, Antetokounmpo ended up having the last laugh as the Bucks fended off the Raptors in the fourth quarter to secure the 122-116 victory. This was Toronto's first loss of the season, and their record currently stands at 1-1.For his part, the Bucks superstar had 31 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the field, along with 20 rebounds, seven assists, and one block. Antetokounmpo led his team to their second straight victory, but for one viral moment, Barnes got the better of him.Scottie Barnes draws praise from &quot;Inside the NBA&quot; analysts after opening night victory over HawksAside from gaining internet fame, Barnes has also drawn the admiration of two all-time greats who are now working for ESPN.After the Raptors defeated the Atlanta Hawks 138-118 in their opening night matchup, &quot;Inside the NBA&quot; panelists Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley offered praise for Barnes as they recapped Toronto's highlights.Omer Osman @OmerOsman200LINKShaq: “I like that kid, Scottie Barnes.” Charles: “Gradey had a helluva game. Scottie Barnes’ one of my favourite players. RJ Barrett man, nice start.” Lots of love from 2 greats of the sport.Barnes finished with 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and two blocks in the Raptors' 20-point victory.