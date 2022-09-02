"He's not that good" - NBA analyst criticizes teams trading several draft picks for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell will feature in the 2022-23 NBA season dressed in the Cleveland Cavaliers jersey as he will be representing Forest City. The former Utah Jazz guard's trade to the Cavs was officially accepted yesterday.

The terms of the trade have been questioned by NBA analyst Richard Jefferson. He has criticized the offering of multiple draft picks to sign Mitchell, highlighting the trade market being ruined by the Rudy Gobert trade.

While Jefferson admits that Mitchell is a great talent and a possible future Hall of Famer. He stated that he was not that good. The analyst stated that the 3-time All-Star is not on the same level as Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis.

"Donovan Mitchell, that's all we keep saying is that there is nobody," Jefferson said. "You can give up too much draft picks in my opinion, because I think if you're going to give up a ton of talent, your team might just be okay, right?

"He's not that good, he's not Kevin Durant good, he's not Anthony Davis good, no, but he is fucking very good. He is a potential Hall of Famer good. He's already a three-time all-star, let him start getting up there to that seven eight nine time all-star, he's that marketable, he's that good.

"He's that consistent so like you're talking about trading for a possible future Hall of Famer."

Donovan Mitchell signs for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Donovan Mitchell trade saga has finally come to an end as the Utah Jazz guard has been acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The trade will see the Jazz get Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps in return.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN.

The New York Knicks were the favorites to sign Mitchell, but the Cavs have seemingly beaten them to it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks' offer of RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Obi Toppin, and three unprotected first-round picks was rejected by the Jazz.

"At the start of trade talks in July, New York offered Utah a Donovan Mitchell package including RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson and three unprotected first-round picks, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Jazz turned down that offer and Robinson signed a $60M extension to stay w/ NY."

