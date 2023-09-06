“He was pouting" - James Harden's negligence toward Adam Silver and penchant for nightlife causing rift with 76ers exposed in newest report

The oncoming divorce between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers has been evident for a while. Harden wants out in a trade and called out Sixers GM Daryl Morey as “a liar.” The Sixers have not yet dealt the disgruntled guard to the LA Clippers or anywhere else for that matter.

Harden is known for his petulant attitude and affinity for nightlife. This is what created a rift with the team during the season.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, issues started developing when Harden was snubbed from the All-Star Game. The star guard was not happy.

“He was pouting,” a source said.

Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, was prepared to name Harden as an injury replacement as long as Harden guaranteed he would play. Harden took days to reply to him. It was too late once he did and Silver named Pascal Siakam instead.

The Sixers did not handle the situation well in Harden’s eyes according to reports. They offered brief public support for Harden’s snub, however. They did not do much “damage control” after the poor communication between Harden and Silver.

The trust between the two began to disintegrate. According to Ramona, Harden wanted the star treatment while the Sixers felt he did not deserve it.

Harden also travelled by himself to Miami when the Sixers went to play the Heat. He took the extra time to enjoy the nightlife in the city. According to sources, this did not sit well in the locker room and coach Doc Rivers called out Harden and other players who had issues with the move in front of the team in an “awkward” meeting.

Why is James Harden mad with the Philadelphia 76ers?

Harden was under the belief that reuniting with Morey in Philadelphia would bring him back to his MVP form from Houston. Harden instead was forced to sacrifice his offensive chance for a larger role for Joel Embiid and the rest of the Sixers. Although he did this willingly, however, that sacrifice may have eaten at the once-dominant guard.

Harden also came to Philly in hopes of huge financial compensation. He took $14 million less on his initial deal with Philadelphia to allow them to sign free agents like PJ Tucker. However, Harden seemed to be under the impression that if he performed to the Sixers' liking, a max contract would be waiting for him in the future. That max contract offer did not come this summer when he became a free agent.

Philadelphia had no offer. Harden then opted into his $35 million player option and demanded a trade.

He also seemed to butt heads with then-coach Rivers. The former Sixers coach admonished Harden at times to the press for his decisions on offense. One time he called out Harden for not getting the ball to Embiid in a late-game situation vs. the Rockets when Embiid had 39 points.

Harden is snow-seeking his way out and continuing to burn his bridges. He does not want to ever play with the Sixers or under Morey again after feeling betrayed.