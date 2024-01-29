"He punched a guy in face" - 4x NBA champion dubs Draymond Green perfect fit on Bad Boys Pistons from Dennis Rodman era

Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green isn't the most graceful player, often getting into physical altercations with other players. Most fans think Green would excel in the 1980s or 1990s as the players were more physical. Former Detroit Pistons forward-center John Salley has the same mindset about the Warriors star and gets into detail about it.

Salley used to play for the Pistons during their "Bad Boys" era. He witnessed fights in games caused by his teammates and outright violence on the court. The center knows what kind of game his former team used to play and knows which current stars would fit in the team.

Recently, in an interview with DJ Vlad, he was asked about Green's fit with his former team, and the four-time champion believes the Warriors forward will have no difficulty fitting in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[00:03:30] "Like a glove," Salley said. "But the problem is, there would have been many more fights on who was going to play.

"Mark Aguirre is not gonna let him take his place, Dennis Rodman you're not gonna take his place. But the mentality yes, perfectly."

Salley further explained how he sees Green with the Warriors.

[00:04:50] "I think he's the heart of the team. To prove he was the heart of the team, he punched a guy in the face. And that guy got traded... Cause when he wasn't there, they were getting punked."

Seeing Green play alongside Dennis Rodman and Bill Laimbeer would be a treat for fans. With a physical trio, the Pistons would've been a physically draining matchup for the rest of the league.

Draymond Green is known to be the authoritarian bully for the Warriors because of how physically intense he usually plays. This season alone, he put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and accidentally hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the head. He was suspended for both incidents.

Also read: "One of many illegal screens": NBA admits missed Draymond Green foul on Steph Curry's clutch 3-pointer, Lakers fans erupt

Former Pistons star takes the blame for Draymond Green's on-court behavior

Draymond Green has built a reputation of being a tough player for the Warriors. As no one has taken the role of the one doing the dirty work, Green has taken full responsibility. This made fans view him as an on-court bully and Rasheed Wallace thinks they had something to do with it.

Being from Michigan, Green was able to see the Pistons while growing up. According to Wallace, the Warriors star was allowed to see the team up close. The 2004 championship roster had two aggressive big men. The former Portland Trail Blazers forward is one of the players with the most technical fouls.

According to Wallace, Green's exposure to them caused him to become one himself. He talked about it during his appearance on "Gil's Arena" in December.

"That’s our fault... [Draymond Green] grew up in [the 2004 Pistons] locker room," Wallace said. "One of his best friends was the son of the GM, so he was around us… Practice, in the locker room, after games, before games, he heard the different language, and we all know it’s a different language when the cameras are not there. … That’s why he doing the bully s*** he doing now, in my opinion. He caught all that s*** in our locker room."

Expand Tweet

Green has not addressed what Wallace said, but there could be some truth in his revelation.

Also read: "It hurt me": Draymond Green cites Grant Hill relationship and expresses dejection on missing Team USA basketball Olympics

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!