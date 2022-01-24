"He is a puppet of the Chinese Communist Party" - Enes Kanter Freedom rips Yao Ming for cancelling his invitation to China

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom is showing no signs of slowing down in his crusade against human rights issues in China. His relentless calls for athletes to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics have prompted a response from NBA legend Yao Ming. The beloved former Chinese basketball player invited Kanter Freedom to visit the Asian country this summer.

Kanter Freedom showed no hesitation in accepting the invite, but with stipulations for the proposed visit. Two of the conditions Kanter Freedom mentioned were a personal tour with Yao Ming the Muslim Uyghurs and the Tibetan people, who allegedly suffered human rights violations.

While waiting for the former Houston Rockets center to respond, Kanter Freedom suddenly posted this on his Instagram account:

“I have to share this with everyone. The hypocrisy of little yao!! First, yao Ming invited me over to #China, a day later I accepted his invitation! A day later he blocked me on Instagram like a little kid. I guess Xi didn’t approve. Stop embarrassing yourself to the world. Tag Yao and let him know that he is the puppet of Chinese Communist Party!!!”

China’s most popular basketball player appeared in public to promote the Beijing Winter Olympics. During the promotion, he invited the Celtics big man to join him to witness the games. Yao, through witty remarks, was positive that misunderstandings can be resolved over time.

Enes Kanter FREEDOM @EnesFreedom

I don't need a luxury tour of China or propaganda

Will you join me in visiting Uyghur Slave Labor Camps, Tibet, HK & Taiwan?

I would like to have a FREE conversation with Peng Shuai

Let me know if Xi approves! I accept your invitation @YaoMing & will come to China this summer https://t.co/Dxmyv5je9r

The sudden removal of the request and the blocking of Enes Kanter Freedom’s social media accounts do raise suspicions. It remains uncertain if Freedom’s stipulations, which went viral, had anything to do with Yao Ming’s unexpected change of heart. What went on behind the scenes after the invitation was publicly made is only food for thought.

Are athletes responding to Enes Kanter Freedom’s call to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics?

The sneaker game has become a platform for sending Enes Kanter Freedom's messages across.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Lithuania and Canada have already committed to a diplomatic boycott. However, all said nations are fully supporting their athletes who will be competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Power & Politics @PnPCBC Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby should not go to the Beijing Olympics, says NBA player and activist Enes Kanter Freedom: "Sometimes there are bigger things than sports. There are bigger things than basketball or hockey...I'm telling them to stand up for what's right." Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby should not go to the Beijing Olympics, says NBA player and activist Enes Kanter Freedom: "Sometimes there are bigger things than sports. There are bigger things than basketball or hockey...I'm telling them to stand up for what's right." https://t.co/ZZjvVvUH4o

The boycott is mainly due to the alleged violation of human rights against at least a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and other locations. Kanter Freedom’s desire to personally see the so-called “reeducation camps” where these ethnic minorities have been detained probably struck a nerve.

The soap opera created by Enes Kanter Freedom is only going to heat up after the Yao Ming episode and the Winter Olympics which are scheduled to he held next month.

