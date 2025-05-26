"He is raw talent" - 10x NBA All-Star outlines why Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey are on different trajectories

There's a lot of debate on which is the better player between Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey. The two youngsters are considered the best players in the 2025 draft class, with many believing Flagg will land with the Dallas Mavericks in June, while Bailey won't be far behind him in the draft.

Ad

On Monday's episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," the Philadelphia 76ers star welcomed former star Carmelo Anthony as a guest. The two former teammates talked about the difference between Flagg and Bailey. The 10-time All-Star believes the two players have different trajectories in their careers.

"We've seen Ace before, that's why he's not talked about like that. We've seen PG, we've seen KG, we've seen T-Mac, we've seen Melos... that's why he's not talked about," Anthony said (38:09).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We haven't seen a white boy like that in a long f**king time time... When was the last one that's homegrown?

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

George added that the last player, like Cooper Flagg, was former Boston Celtics star Larry Bird. Since then, no other white player has come close to being as good as Bird, who was hyped even when he was in high school.

Then, Anthony displayed the difference between the two prospects. The former New York Knicks star said Flagg looks like a player ready to contribute and win at the highest level.

Ad

Ace Bailey, however, needs time to sharpen his craft, but he has the upside to be one of the best players.

"Cooper is polished... Ace is raw, he is the raw talent," he added.

Ad

Fans are excited to see where Cooper Flagg will land in June. There have been rumors that the Mavericks could make a trade using the No. 1 pick. However, a report states that Dallas plans to draft the young star.

Former NBA player sees Andrei Kirilenko in Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg has been compared to numerous players. Because of his ability to play an all-around brand of basketball, many have compared him to someone who can display a similar style on the court.

Ad

Former NBA player Tony Allen mentioned a specific player he sees as comparable to Flagg. However, before comparing, Allen criticized the Duke star and said he doesn't think the 6-foot-9 forward can turn a franchise around.

Per the former Memphis Grizzlies guard, he doesn't see a player like Kevin Durant in Flagg. Instead, he sees Andrei Kirilenko, the former one-time All-Star.

Allen said Cooper Flagg's maximum comparison is the former Utah Jazz star and that he'd be a one-time All-Star. The 2008 NBA champion said he isn't big on players who come out of Duke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.