"He has reached 2Pac level of love" - Fans excited after DeMar DeRozan spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video shoot with other superstars

Chicago Bulls All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan joined other celebrities at the shoot of Kendrick Lamar's music video for his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" in Compton on Saturday. Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement and thoughts about DeRozan's presence at the event.

The presence of 'Deebo' in the video shoot came just days after he was spotted dancing on stage to the same track with Lamar at the Kia Forum.

'Not Like Us' is the latest track of the hip-hop superstar taking a dig at Canadian rapper Drake, who interestingly DeRozan had a bond with during the latter's time with the Toronto Raptors.

Fans chimed in on Demar DeRozan's association with Lamar, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions.

Some fans moved to highlight how the presence of DeRozan and other celebrities in his live shows and other activities is a further testament to Lamar's growing standing as a hip-hop legend.

"He has reached 2Pac level of love," one fan boldly shared, alluding to late West Coast rap icon 2Pac Shakur.

One, though, had a slightly different take but believed Lamar is on his way to 2Pac level of popularity and influence:

"Not yet ... he will get there fasho fasho"

Another responded:

"This is a damn start tho"

A fan, meanwhile, expressed excitement at seeing the finished video with all the celebrities in tow:

"Talk about a star-studded event. These artists are truly taking the rap game to the next level. Can't wait to see the final product!"

There were others who focused on the presence of DeMar DeRozan, expressing delight and surprise.

"Love it. Where is Russ," one wrote while making reference to the LA Clippers' Russell Westbrook who was also at Lamar's LA show.

One had this for their take:

"Toronto's most beloved athlete for a good decade is on Kendrick's side. Fairs man, we lost."

Still another fan wrote:

"Bro took demar i say the less i like it too personal"

There were some who viewed the development as DeMar DeRozan's cue to get out of Chicago and maybe return to his hometown of Los Angeles.

"Demar need to get out of Chicago I ain't seen him happy and vibing like this until he back out in the summer, one fan wrote.

Another suggested that DeRozan, a Compton native and unrestrcited free agent this summer, to sign with an LA-based NBA squad, saying:

"DeRozan better sign with LA."

Among those also spotted in the Lamar video shoot were rappers YG and Roddy Ricch as well as producer and DJ Mustard.

Also expected to be part of the video are Russell Westbrook, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock.

DeMar DeRozan says winning will play a key role in free agency decision

DeMar DeRozan is expected to be one of the top free agents this offseason. He said that winning will be a key factor in deciding the direction he will be taking next.

The 34-year-old six-time NBA All-Star said that he's open to staying with the Chicago Bulls but admitted that winning is something he wants at this stage of his career.

He shared in a report on the Bleacher Report:

"My stance on wanting to be here (Chicago) is still the same. But I just want to win. Just have the opportunity to win and not [have] to go home to see the first round of the playoffs, second round of the playoffs. It's frustrating."

"I hate losing. I hate missing opportunities..."

In the just-concluded season, DeRozan averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds for the Bulls (39-43).