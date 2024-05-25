Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan headline celebrity attendance for maiden Clark-Brink WNBA matchup

LA natives Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan were in attendance to watch the Caitlin Clark vs Cameron Brink skirmish as the Indiana Fever faced off against the LA Sparks on Friday night. Brink fared relatively better than Clark, but the guard had the last laugh as LA lost 78-73 to hand Indiana their first win of the season.

Thompson was dressed in a cream sweater and a blue cap, while DeRozan was seen in a Black Essentials hoodie.

The sellout record crowd of 19,103 came to see Caitlin Clark rain 3-pointers in LA, but the guard went 4-14 to finish with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

However, her two deep 3s pretty much saw her fans get their money's worth, with the second three she banked coming in the final seconds of the game to close out a win for the Fever.

As for Klay Thompson and DeRozan, both players have hit an early summer, with the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls failing to make the playoffs. Both players have also been linked to multiple franchises ahead of free agency next month.

What's next for Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan?

The latest on Klay Thompson sees him as one of the stars the Philadelphia 76ers have on their radar.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Philly could consider offering the four-time NBA champion a 1+1 offer, much like what Bruce Brown received from the Indiana Pacers. He is also on the radar of the Orlando Magic who had a commendable playoff run this season.

Thompson endured his lowest-scoring season since 2012-13, as he averaged just 17.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting. However, he still proved to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, with his 38.7% connect rate from beyond the arc.

As for DeRozan, the Bulls are looking to re-sign the veteran forward. He spent three seasons with them and comes off an impressive last season, averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. He's also looked at as a trade target for his hometown team, the LA Lakers, and the New York Knicks.

Both Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan have been central for their respective team's run this past season. In all probability, they might stick to the Warriors and the Bulls respectively despite the rumors mills churning.