"He has really arrived" - Fans react to Anthony Edwards' emergence as best Shooting Guard in the NBA

Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, Anthony Edwards has been voted the best shooting guard in the league in an anonymous GM poll conducted by NBA.com.Edwards finished with 70% of the votes, with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell finishing in second with 13% of the votes. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, who finished second in point guard voting, was tied with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for third place.Gilgeous-Alexander was notably voted the best point guard in the NBA by a 55% margin.In response to Edwards being voted the best shooting guard in the NBA, fans were quick to weigh in.Ryan @rvpats1212LINK@TheDunkCentral Damn.. Anthony Edwards is the runaway favorite for best shooting guard in the NBA. He really has arrived. 😤🔥DUFFY ♒️ @DuffyBag5LINK@TheDunkCentral MVP onna wayCJ Burgos @2burgosLINKS/O to the Lone American Anthony Edwards.Others seemed surprised by the voting, specifically, the fact that Devin Booker wasn't included as one of the top shooting guards.J. Walker @butGod_periodLINK@TheDunkCentral For Devin Booker to not even be in the Top 5 at SG is crazy.Posterz @PosterzDEOLINK@TheDunkCentral BRUNSON AND BOOK NOT EVEN TOP 5????Jojo siwa @Jojosiwa986203LINK@TheDunkCentral No one talking about dbook not even getting a vote… he top 2 or 3Last season, Edwards averaged a career-high 27.6 points per game, along with 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Additionally, he also notably averaged a career-high 39.5% from beyond the arc despite increasing his volume on 3-point shots.After back-to-back seasons where Edwards and the Timberwolves have been eliminated from the playoffs in the conference finals, the Minnesota guard is eager to take things to the next level.Shams Charania reveals what Anthony Edwards has been working on this offseasonAs Anthony Edwards looks to take his game to the next level this season, ESPN's Shams Charania has revealed that the Minnesota guard has been focusing on his post game.During an appearance on NBA Today late last month, Charania explained that Edwards is trying to model his game after players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant:&quot;This offseason, Anthony Edwards’ number 1 focus [is] a new area of development, and that’s the post-up game. The mid-post, the high post, low post, establishing a midrange game, and the fadeaway shot from the post, a la Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.“I’m told he has been watching a lot of tape of Kobe and MJ, studying their game and how they were able to get the shot off from the post-up game. Minnesota believes this part of his game will potentially become a go-to element, especially as games stagnate down the stretch, get slower, particularly come playoff time.”While Edwards has shied away from Michael Jordan comparisons in the past, from the sounds of things, his game is evolving to look more and more like the Hall of Famer's.Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves' regular season will tip off on Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.