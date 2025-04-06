"He really next magic Johnson for Lakers" - NBA fans reacts to Luka Doncic's stunning dime vs OKC Thunder

Even as a rookie in the NBA, Luka Doncic has dazzled basketball fans with his offensive skills. Aside from his uncanny ability to score in several ways, Doncic has incredible court vision, which allows him to set others up. He displayed this once again in the second quarter of the OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers matchup on Sunday.

During the second quarter, Doncic attacked the basket, which caused the defense to collapse on him. Without looking, he was able to dish the rock to a wide-open Gabe Vincent in the corner for a 3-point basket.

The five-time NBA All-Star's highlight-reel pass had several fans comparing him to Magic Johnson.

"Luka really the next Magic Johnson for the Lakers when it comes to passing," one fan said.

"Magic Johnson like," one person tweeted.

"I feel like I'm watching prime Magic Johnson when he makes these crazy a** passes," another person shared.

Meanwhile, some Lakers fans continue to hype up the LeBron James and Doncic duo.

"The NBA runs through Luka and LeBron," one person commented.

"Having Luka and LeBron's vision one one team is a cheat. WTF was that!" A fan tweeted.

"THEY LITERALLY CAN'T GUARD LUKA DONCIC OR LEBRON JAMES. THEY CAN'T!!!" One person said.

Luka Doncic making jaw-dropping passes isn't anything new. He's been known to find his open teammates even through ridiculous angles. In his seven seasons in the NBA, he's recorded 82 triple-doubles already and his playmaking is a big reason for this.

He's averaged 8.2 assists per game throughout his career and has a career-high of 20 dimes in a single contest.

So far, his assists average since joining the Lakers is slightly lower than it was with the Dallas Mavericks. In 24 games for L.A., he's recorded 7.8 apg, compared to his 8.3 average in Dallas.

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers could face the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers against the OKC Thunder are a possible postseason matchup. The Thunder have already locked the number one seed in the Playoffs, but it's still unclear where LA would land.

If the Lakers end up as the fourth or fifth seed, these two teams will face each other in the Conference semifinals. If they're the third, sixth, seventh or eighth, the only time they could face each other is in the Western Conference finals.

If the Playoffs started today, LA would be the number three seed (48-30). However, teams four through eight in the standings still have a chance to steal the third seed.

The Denver Nuggets are the closest to overtaking Doncic and the LA Lakers with a 47-31 record. The Golden State Warriors are close, too, at 46-31. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies trail slightly at 46-32.

