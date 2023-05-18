"He reminds me of Tim Duncan" - Charles Barkley expounds on why Nikola Jokic is all-time great

Charles Barkley sees Denver Nuggets star, Nikola Jokic, as an all-time great player, just like Tim Duncan. Comparisons in the NBA never grow old, from Kobe Bryant being compared to Michael Jordan throughout his entire career to the similarities of LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

The NBA legend was asked about Jokic's elite footwork recently and he lauded the two-time MVP's ability to hit impossible shots off of the wrong leg. Later on, Chuck compared the Nuggets' center to the former San Antonio superstar, who played in the NBA for 19 fruitful seasons.

"He's [Jokic] taking it to another level." Chuck said.

"The thing he tripped be out, those one-legged floaters. Off the wrong leg, and things like that. Hakeem [Olajuwon] and Kevin [McHale], they were going to shoot a fadeaway or an up and under. This dude be shooting one-legged floaters off the wrong leg."

"Just the way he plays. He's just like, 'Hey, I just wanna play basketball. This is my job, I ain't gon' complain, if a guy's open, I'mma pass the ball. I don't care who gets the glory.' He reminds me of Tim Duncan." the former Phoenix Suns star conitnued. "Tim Duncan's the greatest power forward ever. He never complained, just went out and played basketball, you don't know a lot about him off the court, that's what the Joker reminds me of."

Unlike Duncan, however, Jokic dominates the game in a different way. The five-time All-Star makes noise in every game by dropping a trouple-double in almost every night. His all-around play style has given Denver a huge advantage over other teams in the NBA.

Jokic and the Nuggets are currently in the Western Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Denver Nuggets. In Game 1, they were able to get the win against Los Angeles behind Nikola's 34-point triple-double.

Nikola Jokic wants to be the Tim Duncan of the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic wants to have a career like Duncan's

Nikola Jokic will probably appreciate the comparison that Chuck made. Back then, Jokic has made it known that he looks up to Duncan and desires to have a similar career to the Spurs legend.

"I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets. But I need to win a couple championships to be him." Jokic said.

Like the Big Fundamental, he's won two MVPs already. The only award missing in his resume are the championships that could make the comparisons completely accurated.

