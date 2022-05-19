“He’s a 6-8 forward who put up video-game stats in the Big Ten” - John Hollinger says Keegan Murray is the most head-scratching player in the draft

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore Keegan Murray was one of the most impressive players in college basketball this season.

At 6-foot-8, Murray has a combination of offensive weaponry and defensive versatility that should make him a sensational talent at the next level. As one of the most productive players throughout the season, Murray has the ability to put up some freakish production.

While Murray is considered a potential top 10 selection in the NBA draft on June 23, there are still many skeptics. The predraft process can lead analysts and fans to overthink. It's fair due to the nature that a new slate of prospects is about to take the leap to the highest form of basketball.

Although the Iowa forward is one of the safer prospects in the early portion of the draft, some still question his upside. One of the main reasons is his age, as Murray will be a 22-year-old rookie.

The Athletic's John Hollinger recently praised Murray but also noted that he's one of the most "head-scratching" players in the draft:

"Murray is probably the most head-scratching player in this draft. On the one hand, he’s a 6-8 forward who put up video-game stats in the Big Ten. Don’t overthink this, right? But on the other hand, he was a much older player (turning 22 in August, he’s the second-oldest player on my list today), and his tape isn’t quite as alluring as his stats."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



But centers in particular run into issues of diminishing returns,



More: The top three players in this NBA Draft are bigs.But centers in particular run into issues of diminishing returns, @johnhollinger writes.More: theathletic.com/3317217/2022/0… The top three players in this NBA Draft are bigs.But centers in particular run into issues of diminishing returns, @johnhollinger writes.More: theathletic.com/3317217/2022/0… https://t.co/rZxi8MAZsN

Keegan Murray buzzes in NBA draft circles

Iowa forward Keegan Murray is buzzing in NBA draft circles.

With the combine taking place this week in Chicago, there's going to be plenty of buzz circulating around the top prospects in the NBA draft class. One of the most discussed names recently has been Iowa's Keegan Murray, who looks to have the potential to be a strong all-around NBA forward.

After averaging just 7.2 points per game as a freshman, Murray set the college basketball world on fire throughout his sophomore year. He finished with averages of 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 55.4%, including and 39.8% from 3-point range.

While Murray, a consensus first-team All-American, might not have the upside that other notable prospects might have, he might also offer the highest floor. Murray, a player who appears to be just scratching the surface, is worth monitoring closely in the coming weeks.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein