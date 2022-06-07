"He's not 6'9 like LeBron, he doesn't have the physicality of a Shaq, he doesn't have the athleticism of Jordan" - Shannon Sharpe believes Steph Curry is 'short-changed,' says he will enter top-10 list with a finals MVP

Steph Curry's legacy has been talked about a lot lately. Curry is looking to win his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP trophy. Some people believe, including Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe, that Steph will enter the top 10 greatest list if the Golden State Warriors win.

On the latest episode of "Undisputed," Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated the legacy of the two-time MVP. The legendary tight end pointed out that Steph winning a fourth ring and first Finals MVP would put him in elite company. Curry could join the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, among others.

"I don't know how you'd keep him out of it," Sharpe said. "He'll be one of a handful of players. He'd join Kareem, Jordan, LeBron, Magic and Duncan as the only players to win multiple regular season MVPs, multiple titles and a Finals MVP."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I don't know how you'd keep him out of the Top 10. He'd join Kareem, Jordan, LeBron, Magic and Duncan to win multiple regular season MVPs, 4 titles and a Finals MVP." @ShannonSharpe on Steph Curry's legacy if he wins his first NBA Finals MVP:"I don't know how you'd keep him out of the Top 10. He'd join Kareem, Jordan, LeBron, Magic and Duncan to win multiple regular season MVPs, 4 titles and a Finals MVP." .@ShannonSharpe on Steph Curry's legacy if he wins his first NBA Finals MVP:"I don't know how you'd keep him out of the Top 10. He'd join Kareem, Jordan, LeBron, Magic and Duncan to win multiple regular season MVPs, 4 titles and a Finals MVP." https://t.co/OVzMYgquWC

Shannon Sharpe, then, pointed out why some people might be overlooking Steph Curry. Sharpe explained that Steph is "short-changed" because of his small size. He's not like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. However, Curry changed the game forever with his shooting.

"I think that's why people short-changed him," Sharpe said. "He's not 6'9" like LeBron. He doesn't have the physicality of a Shaq. He doesn't have the athleticism of Jordan or Kobe. ... Kids now, 'I can really be like Steph. I can shoot the three. I might not take off from the free-throw line, but I can shoot that three ball.' He's changed the game."

No matter what happens in the Finals, Steph Curry's legacy is already built. Another win would just enhance it, but he already has a first-ballot Hall of Fame-worthy career. Curry is not just one of the greatest players ever; he's the best shooter the world has ever seen.

Steph Curry atop the NBA Finals MVP ladder after Game 2

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is now atop the NBA Finals MVP ladder after the Warriors' Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics, per NBA.com. Curry led Golden State's daunting third-quarter run, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Warriors were down by two at halftime, but easily won with a final score of 107-88.

Curry leads the Finals in scoring, averaging 31.5 ppg, adding 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals. He's shooting 45.7%, including a jaw-dropping 46.2% from beyond the arc. Steph was just fourth on the ladder after their stunning 120-108 loss in Game 1.

Entering Game 3 in Boston, Jordan Poole is at second followed by Kevon Looney. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown round up the top five. Al Horford, who was atop the ladder after Game 1, was a non-factor in Game 2. The third game is on Thursday, with the series tied at 1-1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far