"He's our AI": Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole showers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with ultimate compliment

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, showered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the utmost compliment on Sunday. The media personality attended the All-Star Game in San Francisco last night and was in awe of the Canadian star's dressing sense as she praised his style on her Instagram.

Posting a series of clips and images about the OKC Thunder star, Nicole first asked her followers for an opinion about Gilgeous-Alexander's style as she posted a poll on her story. Providing her followers with two options "Absolutely" and "Fly guy, but no," Nicole asked:

"Shai best dressed in the league?"

While 59% of her followers agreed with her analogy of Gilgeous-Alexander being the best dressed in the league, Nicole in the next few stories gave her verdict as she praised the MVP candidate.

"I vote Yes. He's our AI. Iconic," she wrote, deeming SGA as the Allen Iverson of this generation.

Kayla Nicole's Instagram stories about Shai's style on Sunday

The story she posted included a picture of Gilgeous-Alexander in the player's tunnel, dressed in an all-white outfit. SGA wore a white fur coat over a white shirt, paired with white baggy pants, a white beanie and a cross chain. The only item that wasn't white was his beige shoes, which complemented his overall look.

Kayla Nicole shows love to NBA All-Stars despite the game being criticized by plenty

The All-Star Weekend concluded on Sunday, marking the debut of a new game format. Fans, players and analysts have expressed significant criticism of the All-Star Game in recent years. However, the introduction of the new format, along with a shift in the lineup of players, led many to appreciate the current roster of All-Stars, including Kayla Nicole.

In an Instagram story about the All-Star Game, Nicole acknowledged the criticism surrounding it but gave her flowers to the current crop of players.

"I know we critique the quality of the all-star game every year, but regardless of the product, having all these legends on the court at once will always be tough," she wrote posting a clip of the All-Star lineup before tipoff.

Kayla Nicole showers the current crop of All-Stars with love on Instagram

The longstanding East vs. West format has been replaced by a mini-tournament featuring four teams, bringing a fresh perspective to the event. While the changes may not be groundbreaking, the introduction of a 40-point goal has created a sense of urgency, leading to players defending more during the All-Star Game, which hasn't happened in a while.

Although there is still work to be done, this year saw incremental changes that pave the way for further improvements in the coming years.

