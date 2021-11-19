“He’s already the most dominant player in the league today” - Kendrick Perkins heaps praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo after a dominating performance vs the LA Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-102 victory against the LA Lakers last night at the Fiserv Forum. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had nothing but praise for The Greek Freak as he dominated the game.

Perkins was on the First Take show along with Stephen A. The former Celtics center was mesmerized by Giannis Antetokounmpo's work rate in the game and showered praise on the power forward.

“He’s already the most dominant player in the league today... When I look at Giannis and the way that he imposes his will, in the paint, dominating, you cannot stop this brother."

He also went on to state that the 2021 NBA champion was on the path to becoming the most dominant player in the history of basketball, surpassing Shaquille O'Neal. Stephen A. was not particularly in agreement with such a bold claim.

"In my opinion, I feel like Shaq is the most dominant player ever, but if Giannis Antetokounmpo can stay healthy and still in his prime.. He will go down as the most dominant player ever!"

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks secure their seventh win of the season

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts as he is charged with an offensive foul against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena on November 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Lakers and secured their seventh win in 15 games played in the new season. They currently rank 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The Bucks were two points behind by the end of the first quarter. They led in the second quarter and claimed a first-half lead, with Giannis Antetokounmpo posting 28 points.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP was impossible to stop, as he recorded 47 points in 36 minutes of game time. He registered a 78.3% field goal accuracy, netting 18-of-23 from the field. He also netted 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc, posting a 75.0 three-point percentage.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 47 points on 18-23 FG (78%).



He's the 1st player with at least 45 points on 75% shooting against the Lakers since Shaq in March 1995. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 47 points on 18-23 FG (78%).He's the 1st player with at least 45 points on 75% shooting against the Lakers since Shaq in March 1995. https://t.co/w0Qcj0rV0p

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an effect on both sides of the court, completing 7 defensive rebounds, three assists, one steal and also a block. His free throws looked a lot better as he registered 8-of-11, putting up a free throw accuracy of 72.7%.

Bobby Portis has the second most points in the game, as he posted 17 points. Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton both registered 16 points each, while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen recorded eight and five points respectively.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Bucks will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Mike Budenholzer and his boys will be looking to attain their 8th win of the season as they strive to make up for their slow start.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar