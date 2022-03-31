“He’s not the athlete LeBron was… the only player that intimidated LeBron as a rookie was Ron Artest” - Brian Windhorst on Bronny James’ incredible physique and conditioning

Being the son of LeBron James comes with a lot of expectations, which is what we have come to see as Bronny James draws closer to his expected NBA debut. The 17-year-old has been sensational for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. While ESPN's Brian Windhorst acknowledges Bronny's physique and conditioning, he recognizes he is not the athlete LeBron was.

With March Madness drawing to a close, the NBA community has witnessed some of the prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA draft. Although Bronny will not be eligible for the draft, people are starting to wonder if he is an NBA-level player.

On the latest episode of the "Dan Patrick Show," Windhorst was asked how good he thinks LeBron's son is, and he said:

"Having seen him play, he's in tremendous physical condition. He is in better condition than his dad was at the same age because his dad never lifted a weight in his life till he was 16. This kid was having personal training when he was 10?

"So, he's done incredible work on his physique. He's very, very conditioned, but he's not the athlete LeBron was. LeBron was 6-7, 6-8, 240 pounds when he was 17. He came into the NBA (in 2003), he was one of the few 18-year-olds ever who physically wasn't intimidated.

"The only player that intimidated LeBron as a rookie was Ron Artest. He was the only guy who could get into LeBron. That would not be the case for most 18-year-olds."

There are rumors that Bronny has received offers from some colleges, including Kentucky, but he has not committed to any. In fact, there is uncertainty if he will play college ball at all before enrolling in the NBA draft.

LeBron James is committed to playing with his son Bronny James in the NBA

LeBron James speaks to his son Bronny James (0) of Sierra Canyon.

LeBron James has made it clear that he will do whatever to play with his son for at least a year before he retires from the NBA.

James' declaration of a package deal makes both of their futures a lot more interesting. LeBron James' future free-agent signing could hinge on a franchise drafting his son. In turn, his statement could elevate Bronny, the No. 43 prospect in ESPN.com's Class of 2023 rankings, to the level of a pro prospect, no matter how his next two seasons play out.

sportsthread @sportsthread LeBron on playing with Bronny LeBron on playing with Bronny 👏 https://t.co/7hr6I8Ysx5

During the 2022 All-Star break, LBJ said that any team that wants him would have to draft his son. Although teams might be scared to sign LeBron considering his age (turning 40 on Dec. 30, 2024), it could be a unique opportunity to land the best player in this era without breaking the bank.

It will take some time for Bronny to join the NBA due to the 2005 Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibiting prep-to-pro. While LeBron was drafted from high school, that is no longer allowed by the league. The new rule stipulates that a player must be out of high school for at least a year or be at least 19 years old.

If all goes according to plan and Bronny joins the NBA in 2024, which is the earliest, LeBron will be a free agent. At age 40, James will undoubtedly not be the force he has been over the years. Bt his basketball IQ will make him an important piece of any team. Given how King James takes care of his body, who knows? He might still be just as effective scoring.

LeBron is setting incredible records this season and is on course to become the oldest player in league history to win a scoring title. If he succeeds, it will be only the second scoring title of his 19-year career.

