"Hey if you draft my son, you get me" - Kendrick Perkins believes LeBron James' recent statement on playing with Bronny could open the door for his son to get drafted

Kendrick Perkins believes LeBron James is doing a great job of setting up his son to be drafted into the NBA. The 37-year-old has a stacked resume, and has won every top accolade in the league. Having done it all, the four-time NBA champion wishes to play with his son Bronny James, and has been very vocal about it.

That means fans could get to see LeBron James in action for a few more years. However, with no certainty about where Bronny could get be drafted, it is interesting to see how things transpire for James and his son.

In an interview with The Athletic, LeBron James said in this regard:

"My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

This statement by James sends a clear message to all teams. Under current circumstances, Bronny would make his way into the league not before 2024. LeBron James would be 39 then.

Kendrick Perkins believes regardless of James' age, any team in the league would want James, and that automatically makes Bronny James a valued asset. Speaking of James wanting to play with his son, Perkins said on ESPN's show Get up:

"See, all he's doing is setting up the table for his son to get drafted because he's basically telling any team that it's a package deal. I don't care if LeBron James is 65, which team in the NBA wouldn't want LeBron James on their team."

"So what he's doing is that he's setting his son up to pass the torch and setting his son up to succeed. Meaning hey, if you draft my son, guess what, you get me. All he did was, this was a chess move by strategically planning out that when Bronny in a few years will leave high school, go play one year in college or whatever he may do that he's gonna get drafted, because you gonna get LeBron James, smart man, smart move."

Bronny James has been making a lot of noise with Sierra Canyon. If a franchise were to draft him and LeBron James as well, that franchise would have one of the best players in the league. That franchise would also get a talented asset that could be the face of the organization in the future.

Will LeBron James' dream of playing with his son come true?

LeBron James with his son Bronny at The Chosen-1's Invitational

LeBron James pays a lot of attention to physical conditioning, and even in Year 19 in the NBA, he is averaging 36.8 minutes per game, the fourth-best by a player this season.

He is currently 37, but is still playing at a top level. However, his wish to play with his son Bronny would require him to stay fit for a few more years. The four-time champion has already faced multiple injury problems in the last few years, and has missed many games for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Bronny James is yet to play in college, and if everything falls into place, he could make his way to the league latest by 2024.

With four championships to his name, LeBron James would be keen to fight for more, and his desire to play with his son would also motivate him.

However, for father and son to actually play together, many things will have to fall into place. Nevertheless, considering the stature LeBron James has in the league, it's possible he could still be playing by the time Bronny arrives.

