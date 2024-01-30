"He’s in the atmosphere of MJ" - Dallas Mavericks' coach puts Luka Doncic among GOATs after his 73-point game

There's no denying that Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league right now. Ever since getting drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, the Slovenian star has taken over the league, surprising fans, players and coaches alike.

Before Doncic was drafted into the NBA, there were doubts about his talents. Some said his speed and style of play wouldn't work in the league, as he's one of the slower stars known worldwide. However, these doubts soon faded away as he took hold of the league since day one of his career with the Mavs.

Even his head coach, Jason Kidd has been in awe of what he's been able to do on the court. Doncic recently had a 73-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks and Kidd has been mesmerized by his talents ever since.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You can't take this young man for granted," Kidd said. "He's better than Dirk [Nowitzki]. He's in the atmosphere of MJ (Michael Jordan), the best to ever do it. LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant].

Kidd made bold statements when comparing him to his former teammate. While Dirk Nowitzki won his sole title in 2011, the Mavs coach believes that Doncic has the talent to win multiple chips. He added:

"This young man is 24 and is breaking all the records that stand in front of him. He's a winner. His ultimate goal is to win a championship... he will win multiple when it's all said and done."

Expand Tweet

It is bold to claim that Doncic is in the spectrum of the great players in the league. Still, what he can do on the court has never been seen before, and he shouldn't be denied that he's slowly becoming a great player.

Also read: NBA Daily Picks for January 29, 2024: Luka Doncic’s point total, Rockets vs Lakers and more

Luka Doncic makes history once again

Luka Doncic's talents cannot be denied. He's one of the best players of the modern league and Kidd's claims aren't wrong as he constantly breaks records that stand in front of him.

Recently, the 6-foot-7 star joined an elite club days after scoring 73 points. Doncic reached the 3,000-assist mark, making him the seventh youngest player to reach such a feat. He joins LeBron James, Chris Paul, Magic Johnson, Stephon Marbury, Trae Young and Isiah Thomas.

The Mavs star also becomes the second player to have 10,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists before turning 25. The only other player to do this was LeBron James.

With his performance this season, there's no denying that he deserves to be an All-Star starter.

Also read: "82 points right here": Grant Williams hysterically combines his 9 points with Luka Doncic's 73 in congratulatory message

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!