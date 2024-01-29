NBA Daily Picks for January 29, 2024: Luka Doncic’s point total, Rockets vs Lakers and more

The NBA has scheduled a total of 12 games for Jan. 29, and our NBA Daily Picks are ready to assist bettors in making decisions on whom to choose and monitor throughout this action-packed day.

In this article, we've handpicked a selection of NBA Daily Picks, focusing on five choices. This guide aims to help fans decide what to keep an eye on in the 12-game lineup, allowing them to enjoy the thrilling action unfolding with their favorite NBA teams.

NBA Daily Picks for Jan. 29

#1. Luka Doncic's point production against Orlando Magic

After a 73-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks, Luka Doncic put up 28 points against the Sacramento Kings the next night. He has some rest now and the Mavs quite need more wins while awaiting Kyrie Irving's return.

The NBA prop given to him is 37.5 points, which is too high. Putting him over at the NBA Daily Picks is quite risky, and the safer pick is to have him under.

#2. Lakers vs Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been dropping fast in the past few games, while the LA Lakers are fresh from their 2OT win over the Golden State Warriors. The one point spread indicates that this will be a close game, and it is an easy cover while the total will go under just like the three encounters. The Lakers should win this again.

#3. Bucks vs Nuggets

It's another battle of former league MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic in Denver, Colorado. The spread is at four points with the Nuggets holding the advantage. The game should be won by Denver covering the spread, while the total is over.

#4. Victor Wembanyama's point production against the Washington Wizards

The 1st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has been given a high 26.5 points against the Wizards. Victor Wembanyama has been performing well against lottery-bound teams and should have a good night.

The bold prediction for the NBA Daily Picks should be going over and helping the Spurs get their 11th win of the season.

#5. Suns vs Heat

The Suns and the Heat game promises to be exciting as one team is star-studded while the other relies on grit and grind. The two contrasting styles should be on full display, but the NBA is a league of stars and the Suns should win this with the total going over.

