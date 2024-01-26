NBA Daily Picks for January 26, 2024: Luka Doncic’s point total, Cavaliers vs Bucks and more 

Our NBA Daily Picks for Jan. 26 center around the eight scheduled NBA games as we analyze the suggested betting lines for the upcoming games, positioning you favorably to secure potential winnings.

As teams gear up towards the playoffs, compelling storylines and unexpected upsets abound, making games increasingly thrilling to follow. Here are some of our NBA Daily Picks for January 26 that we find captivating to analyze and exciting to keep an eye on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Daily Picks for Jan. 26

1) Luka Doncic's point production against the Atlanta Hawks

It's always interesting to watch Luka Doncic take on the Atlanta Hawks, the team that traded him on draft day for Trae Young.

With no Kyrie Irving, the Slovenian basketball player has been given an NBA prop of 34.5 points, and he has not gone over in the last five games. It's safe to say that he may go over this one to prove a point as well.

2) Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks pick

This is an interesting matchup between two teams that are likely playoff-bound. Having just fired their coach, the Bucks may look like headless chickens, but they still carry a -5.5 on the spread.

Cleveland is a good pick here to pull an upset covering the spread, and the total should go under.

3) Victor Wembanyama's point total against the Portland Trail Blazers

It has been an interesting week for Victor Wembanyama, as he has not scored below 24 points in the last five games.

His NBA prop is at 24.5 points, and he should have a good night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA Daily Picks is that he goes over the mark against the defense of DeAndre Ayton and the Spurs taking the victory as well.

4) Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers pick

The Phoenix Suns have been on a roll, winning their last seven games. However, the Indiana Pacers have been unpredictable even without Trese Haliburton after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers by 12 points.

This is a second game of a back-to-back for the Pacers, and the pick should be the Phoenix Suns -4.5 while the total goes over.

5) OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans pick

It's just two points between the Pelicans and Thunder, and this is going to be a run-and-gun game. The total should go under in this NBA Western Conference matchup, with the Thunder to take the victory.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!