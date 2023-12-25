NBA's much-awaited Christmas Day 2023 games are here.

This season, five games are scheduled for Christmas among the ten contenders. The LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks.

The Knicks defeated the Bucks 129-122 in an early game today.

With all the games being televised on ESPN, here are predictions for the NBA Christmas Day games.

NBA bets today: Predictions for winners and losers for Christmas Day 2023

#1. LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics

The LA Lakers have struggled since they won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Before their win against the OKC Thunder, they were on a four-game losing streak. Given the problems that the Lakers are dealing with, like lineup and coaching issues, it would seem reasonable to bet against the Lakers over Celtics.

However, the Lakers have a home-court advantage and they have LeBron James and that should be enough to think twice before betting against them.

It would be a close fight between aggressive young superstars and the old chess master and there is no clear telling which way the game would bend. However, the Lakers have an edge over the Celtics for this game.

#2. Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors have been a constant choice for a decade when it comes to Christmas Day games. LeBron, Steph Curry and the Warriors have given the NBA some of the greatest moments on Christmas.

Expect the Splash Brothers to show up for today's game. The Warriors are one of the oldest gamblers of these high-stakes games.

Denver Nuggets treat every game the same way and the illuminating lights do not affect them. However, that does not mean that they are not going to show up.

Given the history of the Warriors and their experience at Christmas Day games, though it is a tough bet, they should be the favorites.

#3. Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

The game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks would have been a great watch for NBA fans with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant matchup. Unfortunately, 'Uncle Drew' is sidelined for the Christmas Day game.

However, with Luka Doncic on the roster, the Mavericks always have a chance. The Mavericks have a better season record (17-12) and are in sixth place compared to the Suns at the 11th spot.

Though it is a tough pick, Durant and Booker are predicted to win against the short-handed Mavericks.

#4. Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat

The chance of the Philadelphia 76ers winning the Christmas Day game would have been very high if Joel Embiid was on the roster. The reigning MVP has been ruled out against the Miami Heat.

Yes, the 76ers still have Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris on their roster but the absence of Embiid is a big factor. Heat is a well-coached team with players like Jimmy Butler, known for stepping up on the big stage. On top of that, they have a home-court advantage.

However, the Heat have played 14 home games and have lost 6 of those games. The 76ers, on the other hand, have played 12 games as visitors and are 8-4 in those games.

Considering all factors, the Miami Heat has higher odds of winning the Christmas game.