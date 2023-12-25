Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 25, 2023

There are five games on the NBA schedule for Christmas Day, including the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets. Both teams are on a winning streak, but only one will be extended on Monday. On that note, let's look at the preview for the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets game which includes the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 25.

The Warriors enter Monday's game on a five-game winning streak, while the Nuggets have won four in a row. It's their second matchup of the season, with Denver getting the 108-105 on Nov. 8 at the Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic led the way with 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

It's also the 190th time the two teams are facing each other in the regular season. The Nuggets are ahead on the all-time head-to-head matchup 104-85 and are on a four-game winning streak against the Warriors dating back to last season.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets is scheduled for Monday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ABC and ESPN.

Moneyline: Warriors (+215) vs Nuggets (-255)

Spread: Warriors +6.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o233.5) vs Nuggets -110 (u233.5)

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Golden State Warriors are out of their funk from November and have put together some wins to bring their record above .500 heading into Christmas. They are coming off a 126-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, led by Klay Thompson's 28 points.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are in second place in the Western Conference with a 21-10 record. The Nuggets are on a four-game winning streak, with the Charlotte Hornets as their latest victims. Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in their 102-95 victory.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors are still without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II for Monday's game. Andrew Wiggins is questionable, but head coach Steve Kerr already uses a starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon as probable due to minor injuries. Both players are expected to suit up against the Warriors and start alongside Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 29.5 points, which is below his season average of 28.3 points. Curry is favored to go under, so it's safe to bet on that since he has not scored 30 or more points in four of his last seven games.

Klay Thompson is surprisingly favored to go under 20.5 points against the Denver Nuggets. It's despite scoring 21 or more points in five of his last six games. It might be best to bet for Thompson to go over since he's on a roll following Draymond Green's suspension.

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 28.5 points for Monday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Jokic is averaging 26.4 points per game this season, but is favored to go over 28.5 points. It might not be the best bet since he has only scored 29 or more points twice in his last six games.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Denver Nuggets are the favorites to win the game on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors. Both teams have been on a roll recently, but the Nuggets just have a much better team at the moment.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Nuggets will get the win, the Warriors will cover the spread and the total will go over.

