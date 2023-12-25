Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | Dec 25, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns collide in the final game of Christmas Day action in the NBA. The two Western Conference powerhouses have gone in the same direction lately. The Suns lost four of their last five, and the Mavs three of their four.

Dallas stands sixth with 17 wins and 12 losses, whereas Phoenix is 11th with 14 wins and 14 losses. The Suns are coming off a blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings (105-120) and want to get back on track amid a two-game losing skid.

On the contrary, the Mavs snapped a three-game losing skid on Saturday after defeating the San Antonio Spurs (119-144).

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Dallas (+152) vs. Phoenix (-184)

Spread: Suns (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Dallas (O 237.5) vs. Phoenix (U 237.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns will face each other for the first time this year. Superstar guard Luka Doncic is expected to make history. He has to score just 11 points to become the seventh-fastest player in league history to surpass the 10,000 mark in career points.

Doncic returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing Friday's game vs. the Houston Rockets with a left quadriceps strain. He posted a triple-double of 39 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists vs. the Spurs.

Meanwhile, fellow megastar Kyrie Irving will remain out of action as he has yet to recover from a right heel contusion. He will miss his ninth game in a row.

On the other hand, the Suns are struggling as of late. They have lost eight of their last 11 and four of their five. However, they will play only once on the road in their next eight games. They will have the chance to turn things around if they protect their home court.

Star guard Bradley Beal and starting center Jusuf Nurkic will be out, as Phoenix will again rely on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns starting lineup

Devin Booker (PG), Grayson Allen (SG), Eric Gordon (SF), Kevin Durant (PF) and Drew Eubanks (C) are expected to start for the Suns.

Luka Doncic (PG), Dante Exum (SG), Tim Hardaway Jr. (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF) and Grant Williams (C) are expected to start for the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 30.5 points vs the Mavericks tonight. He is averaging 30 points vs. Dallas while averaging 30.9 ppg in 24 games.

Luka Doncic's over/under for this game is 36.5 points. He has averages of 32.9 ppg this season and 26.9 ppg vs. the Suns.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns predictions

Given their offensive productivity (Dallas 119.0 ppg, Phoenix 114.9 ppg), both teams should be on track to cover the over of 237.5 ppg. FanDuel Sportsbook predicts the Suns as the favorite to win (-196).