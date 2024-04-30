"He's a bad guy": Kobe Bryant's former friend spills alleged details on explosive split with Jocelyn and inner circle 3 days after meeting Vanessa.

Kobe Bryant and his personal life away from his wife and children has barely been mentioned as a part of his life. Bryant didn’t have a great relationship with his parents and largely remained on non-talking terms even after Bryant retired from basketball. Now, his former best friend accused the LA Lakers legend of turning his back on him.

Kevin Sanchez, one of the first to be friends with Bryant, sat with Chad Marks on the "Blood on The Razor Wire" podcast. The former friend of the five-time NBA champion alleged that Kobe Bryant treated his parents and his childhood friends badly. Alluding to Kobe's death and his business being inherited by Venessa, Sanchez had a problem with Kobe's parents getting nothing from the NBA legend's empire.

"You mean to tell me, it's no tunnel or funnel where his parents get anything? They don't even get nothing they wasn't even mentioned at his funeral nothing. He was wanted to work I'm telling you man, he just, he's a bad guy man."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Sanchez, Kobe changed only a few days after meeting his future wife Venessa Bryant. He shared that Bryant allegedly cut ties with his family and his girlfriend, Jocelyn, in Philadelphia three days after meeting Venessa.

“When Kobe met her and falling for her and all that, his mama wanted him to sign a prenup before he got into it because he was with another girl named Jocelyn, that was his girl from Philly. She didn’t even know they was broke up." Sanchez said. "He cut her and everybody else in probably like three days span.”

Expand Tweet

The alleged former friend of the late NBA legend added that Venessa Bryant did not like Kobe’s mother and she also refused to sign the prenup. He also said that Kobe Bryant changed his friend’s circle once he got into the NBA, leaving his friends that he made in Philadelphia.

Kevin Sanchez blazes Kobe Bryant for bailing on him when he needed help

When it comes to legacy and leaving his imprint on the generations to come, Kobe Bryant’s legacy is far from getting tarnished. He is a five-time NBA champion, impacted the game of several NBA players, and worked hard to push women’s sports to meet a bigger end. Bryant became the ambassador of greatness on the basketball court.

However, some people were unhappy with how Bryant conducted his life after coming to the NBA. Sanchez, who had spent his time in prison said that Bryant didn’t even show up for his court hearing. However, Sanchez told Chad Marks that he was struggling financially after coming out of prison and wanted Bryant to help him get a job anywhere.

Expand Tweet

He revealed that he waited in the rain for hours to see Bryant in Philadelphia before the Lakers played against the Philadelphia 76ers. When two friends finally met, Kobe Bryant assured him to get him a job giving him his phone number.

However, according to Sanchez, he later found out that the number Bryant had given was one of his associates’ numbers and he couldn’t reach him again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback