"He's a bada**" - Adam Sandler applauds Anthony Edwards' versatility as 22-year-old 'Hustle' star hits Western Conference finals

Adam Sandler was very happy for his "Hustle" co-star Anthony Edwards for helping the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the Western Conference semifinals for the second time. Edwards helped the Timberwolves erase a 20-point Denver Nuggets lead to eliminate the defending NBA champions.

On "The Dan Patrick Show," Sandler discussed what it's like to work with Edwards. The two worked together for "Hustle" when the former No. 1 pick was just an NBA rookie. The film was a success, and Edwards' performance was praised.

"He was just such a funny sweetheart. ... Jeremiah the director and Jeremiah's like, 'Oh my God! He's like Paul Newman or something.' He just was like all charisma came in.

"By the way every pro guy when we were shooting the movie loved him. He just got something carefree cool thing about him, and he wants to win. He's a bada**. I love him," Sandler said.

The movie "Hustle" is about a scout named Stanley Sugerman played by Adam Sandler. He's a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers and eyeing an international prospect named Bo Cruz portrayed by former NBA player Juancho Hernangomez.

Anthony Edwards played Cruz's rival Kermit Wilts and was an antagonist in the film. Edwards' performance was praised because he looked like a natural. He was the perfect villain for Hernangomez's character, who was a struggling prospect with a lot of potential.

"Hustle" was released on June 8, 2022 on Netflix. It was produced by LeBron James and Sandler via their SpringHill Company and Happy Madison Productions, respectively.

Kevin Garnett calls Anthony Edwards an alpha

From one Minnesota Timberwolves legend to a future one, Kevin Garnett had nothing but praise for Anthony Edwards.

Garnett, who is considered the greatest player in Timberwolves history, called Edwards an alpha. He even compared the 22-year-old star's confidence to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

"I feel like he's been the alpha of every series that he's been in. I don't know if 'Ant-Man' can out alpha Luka and Kyrie. But listen, he has the energy.

"Man, I haven't seen a kid with this much confidence since LeBron, D-Wade, Melo. This kid got a lot of confidence," Garnett said. [46:23 - 46:44]

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have a date with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. Edwards is surrounded by a great supporting cast of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley.

Meanwhile, the Mavs have reloaded since the last time the two teams faced each other at the end of December. They acquired P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline, so this matchup will be a different one from the regular season.