"He’s basically Kyrie Irving but without the ring" - NBA fans abuzz over ex-Warriors guard pushing Paul George’s 1st Ballot HOF nod

Paul George has been ruled out for the rest of this season, yet he remains to be a hot topic within the NBA community. On Sunday, former All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared a sound bite regarding George's legacy, as posted on the official X account of "Gil's Arena."

"It ain't about what your feelings are." Arenas said. "It's about accolades, and his accolades say first ballot!"

"First ballot" refers to the Basketball Hall of Fame. While Arenas, whose NBA stops include the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards, firmly believes that George is a future Hall of Famer, netizens had varied reactions to this particular notion:

"He’s basically kyrie but without the ring and more all nba selections, he’s first ballot," one netizen said.

"I dont know man not first ballot, he hasn’t won anything significant," another netizen said.

"this shouldn’t be a debate," another netizen insisted.

"If McGrady can be a first ballot Hall of Famer and never lead his team to the Conference Finals, then PG can be a Hall of Famer and he at least led his teams to Conference Finals appearances. I think it depends on what class he’s eligible for first," another netizen explained.

"What HoF? Does podcasting have hall of fame?" another fan sarcastically quipped.

"He is but only because basketball hof requirements are so low," another fan argued.

After playing 15 years in the league, George has put together a resume that includes six All-NBA Team selections and nine All-Star nods. He has also been named to the All-Defensive Team four times.

As far as Arenas is concerned, Paul George's current haul of accomplishments is enough to land him a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Analyst: Paul George might not stay in Philadelphia for long

Earlier this month, an ESPN analyst cast doubt on George remaining a Sixer in the foreseeable future.

On an episode of "Pardon the Interruption," Michael Wilbon weighed in on George getting sidelined for the rest of this season, implying that it might be his last in Philadelphia:

"It was a disaster of a season. I still wish for the great comeback for Paul George in Philly. Don't know if he'll be there long, but I hope that Paul George has a huge comeback season," Wilbon said. [Timestamp - 10:15]

Before this season, George signed a four-year max contract with the Sixers. However, his partnership with former MVP Joel Embiid has yet to produce significant results.

