"He's a beast when you look at him on the floor" - Steph Curry gives an update on James Wiseman's fitness 

Steph Curry has offered a positive update on sophomore James Wiseman's ramp-up process from a knee injury that has kept the latter sidelined from midway through last season. Curry had been observing Wiseman closely during scrimmages and said the youngster looked like a "beast" on the floor.

“He looked good… He’s a beast when you look at him on the floor… It’s just a matter of him getting comfortable," said Curry after Warriors v Trail Blazers game on Thursday (via 95.7 The Game).

The Golden State Warriors have lacked size since Draymond Green was ruled out in January. Several teams managed to capitalize on that aspect and beat the Dubs by attacking the paint consistently. Kevon Looney is the only true center on the team right now, and he has been out of form over the last few weeks.

The Warriors will be hoping Wiseman returns to the lineup soon to ease the pressure off Looney and bolster the team's interior defense. Golden State has a terrific chance to claim the top spot from the Phoenix Suns, with Chris Paul sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a wrist injury.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry on how James Wiseman looked during their scrimmage:



“He looked good… He’s a beast when you look at him on the floor… It’s just a matter of him getting comfortable.” Steph Curry on how James Wiseman looked during their scrimmage: “He looked good… He’s a beast when you look at him on the floor… It’s just a matter of him getting comfortable.”

Steph Curry shoulders playmaking responsibility in Draymond Green's absence as Warriors roll past Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors have struggled in the absence of veteran forward Draymond Green. He is their anchor on the defensive end of the floor and a solid playmaker on offense. Steph Curry has had to lean more into his playmaking skills in Green's absence and has faired well. He dished out a season-high 14 assists in the Warriors' first game back from the All-Star break against Portland.

Curry also registered 18 points on five of 11 shooting as the Dubs beat Anferenee Simons and Co. 132-95. The Warriors had lost four of their last five games heading into the All-Star weekend and will be glad to get off to this kind of a start post the break.

Green and Wiseman's returns will be eagerly awaited as the Warriors haven't played a full-strength team yet this season. Steve Kerr's men are well on their way to making their first playoff appearance since 2019 and are favorites to win the Western Conference alongside the Phoenix Suns.

They have managed a 43-17 record, despite missing several key stars like Thompson and Green for large stretches, so one can only imagine how lethal they will be once they have all their players back healthy.

Edited by Parimal