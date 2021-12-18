“He’s becoming the greatest player since Jordan” - Skip Bayless heaps praise on Kevin Durant, believes his size is the X-factor in Michael Jordan comparisons

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continue to glide through the 2021-22 NBA season with 21 wins from 29 games. He remains one of the favorites for the 2022 Most Valuable Player Award.

Kevin Durant's MVP claim was being discussed on the "Undisputed" show hosted by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. Skip showered praise on the small forward, stating that he has never seen a player like him.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Kevin Durant is becoming the greatest player since Jordan. I’ve just never seen anything like what this guy is doing. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 Kevin Durant is becoming the greatest player since Jordan. I’ve just never seen anything like what this guy is doing. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/FAoRVtyNfH

Although he had earlier predicted KD would be the recipient of the 2022 MVP award, owing to him being at his peak. Skip revealed that he never expected the 11-time All-Star to play at such a very high level, even in the face of the current Covid situation in the NBA:

"I predicted he'd win the MVP this year, cos I believe he is in the peak of his prime coming off carrying the USA to the gold medal at the Olympics." In fact, he's playing at such a high level right now that even after I watched last night, I sat back and shook my head, and I thought 'even I didn't see that coming'. Because he's playing with four rookies, two of whom I had never even heard of before."

Nayless also commented on KD's physical condition this season and how it's contributed to him being able to play heavy minutes:

"And he is playing high maintenance, but he looks like he's in such peak condition that it looks like he could run all night. So I don't have any qualms about him playing high maintenance."

He went on to say that Kevin Durant is beyond Kobe Bryant, owing to the advantages that his height guarantees. And as such he is becoming the greatest player in NBA history since Michael Jordan.

"He's seven feet tall I'm pretty sure, they don't list him at that, but he just looks seven feet tall...He's becoming the greatest player since Jordan because he's beyond Kobe. God bless Kobe! But it's because he's seven feet tall. Kobe couldn't do some of these things because he wasn't seven feet tall. I've just never seen anything like what this guy is doing."

Kevin Durant - the favorite for the 2022 Most Valuable Player Award

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Barclays Center on December 16, 2021 in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets' 2021-22 NBA season campaign was hit by a snag as the season commenced. One of their star players - Kyrie Irving - was going to sit out games due to his earlier refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Kevin Durant was tasked with carrying the team forward with assistance from James Harden.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports 51 points

9 assists

7 rebounds



Kevin Durant. Best player in the world. 51 points 9 assists7 reboundsKevin Durant. Best player in the world. https://t.co/PylsZT5W1r

He has done such a fantastic job as the Nets are positioned as the no. 1 franchise in the Eastern Conference and seen as the best team in the league in some quarters. The Slim Reaper has dug deep and taken us all on a journey that has been nothing short of greatness.

Kevin Durant currently holds this season's record for the most points scored in a game, having posted 51 points against the Detroit Pistons. He also leads the league in most points made per game (29.7). In the last three contests, KD has averaged 39.7 points, while completing 10.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

